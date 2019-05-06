Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Amar Singh of Indian National Congress, Darbara Singh Guru of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bandeep Singh of Aam Aadmi Party are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AMAR SINGH Indian National Congress 2 DARBARA SINGH GURU Shiromani Akali Dal 3 BANDEEP SINGH Aam Aadmi Party 4 ASHOK KUMAR Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party 5 SURJIT SINGH KANG Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 6 HARCHAND SINGH Revolutionary Socialist Party 7 KAMALJEET SINGH Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 8 GURJIT SINGH Sarvjan Sewa Party 9 GURBACHAN SINGH Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 10 BALWINDER KAUR Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 11 MANWINDER SINGH GIASPURA Lok Insaaf Party 12 RAM SINGH RAISAL Ambedkarite Party of India 13 VINOD KUMAR Bharat Prabhat Party 14 KARANDEEP SINGH Independent 15 KULDEEP SINGH SAHOTA Independent 16 GURCHARAN SINGH MACHHIWARA Independent 17 ADVOCATE PRABHJOT SINGH Independent 18 PREM SINGH MOHANPUR Independent 19 BALKAR SINGH Independent 20 LACHHMAN SINGH Independent

Fatehgarh Sahib constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008. It covers nine assembly segments – Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Payal, Raikot and Amargarh.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Harinder Singh Khalsa of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – won by getting a margin of over 54 thousand votes. He had defeated Sadhu Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC). Harinder Singh had secured 367293 votes while Sadhu Singh got 313149 votes. Khalsa later left AAP and he is now a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.