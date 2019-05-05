close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of 51 constituencies going to vote in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 6

In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on Monday, over 8 crore 75 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise where 674 candidates are in the fray. 

Voting in 51 constituencies in seven states will take place in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6. Polling in the fifth phase is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The fate of several key leaders including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Smriti Irani, Jayant Sinha and Arjun Ram Meghwal and top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will be sealed on Monday. 

Also Read: 51 constituencies vote in phase 5 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

Over 8 crore 75 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on Monday where 674 candidates are in the fray. The Election Commission has set up over 96 thousand polling booths in place for smooth conduct of polls.

Here is the full list of seats which are going to polls in the fifth phase on Monday

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT POLLING DATE
FIFTH PHASE – 51 CONSTITUENCIES
1 Bihar HAJIPUR 06 May 2019
2 Bihar MADHUBANI 06 May 2019
3 Bihar MUZAFFARPUR 06 May 2019
4 Bihar SARAN 06 May 2019
5 Bihar SITAMARHI 06 May 2019
6 Jammu and Kashmir ANANTNAG * (vacant) 06 May 2019
7 Jammu and Kashmir LADAKH * (vacant) 06 May 2019
8 Jharkhand HAZARIBAGH 06 May 2019
9 Jharkhand KHUNTI 06 May 2019
10 Jharkhand KODARMA 06 May 2019
11 Jharkhand RANCHI 06 May 2019
12 Madhya Pradesh BETUL 06 May 2019
13 Madhya Pradesh DAMOH 06 May 2019
14 Madhya Pradesh HOSHANGABAD 06 May 2019
15 Madhya Pradesh KHAJURAHO * (vacant) 06 May 2019
16 Madhya Pradesh REWA 06 May 2019
17 Madhya Pradesh SATNA 06 May 2019
18 Madhya Pradesh TIKAMGARH 06 May 2019
19 Rajasthan ALWAR 06 May 2019
20 Rajasthan BHARATPUR 06 May 2019
21 Rajasthan BIKANER 06 May 2019
22 Rajasthan CHURU 06 May 2019
23 Rajasthan DAUSA  * (vacant) 06 May 2019
24 Rajasthan GANGANAGAR 06 May 2019
25 Rajasthan JAIPUR 06 May 2019
26 Rajasthan JAIPUR RURAL 06 May 2019
27 Rajasthan JHUNJHUNU 06 May 2019
28 Rajasthan KARAULI–DHOLPUR 06 May 2019
29 Rajasthan NAGAUR 06 May 2019
30 Rajasthan SIKAR 06 May 2019
31 Uttar Pradesh AMETHI 06 May 2019
32 Uttar Pradesh BAHRAICH 06 May 2019
33 Uttar Pradesh BANDA 06 May 2019
34 Uttar Pradesh BARABANKI 06 May 2019
35 Uttar Pradesh DHAURAHRA 06 May 2019
36 Uttar Pradesh FAIZABAD 06 May 2019
37 Uttar Pradesh FATEHPUR 06 May 2019
38 Uttar Pradesh GONDA 06 May 2019
39 Uttar Pradesh KAISERGANJ 06 May 2019
40 Uttar Pradesh KAUSHAMBI 06 May 2019
41 Uttar Pradesh LUCKNOW 06 May 2019
42 Uttar Pradesh MOHANLALGANJ 06 May 2019
43 Uttar Pradesh RAE BARELI 06 May 2019
44 Uttar Pradesh SITAPUR 06 May 2019
45 West Bengal ARAMBAG 06 May 2019
46 West Bengal BANGAON 06 May 2019
47 West Bengal BARRACKPUR 06 May 2019
48 West Bengal HOOGHLY 06 May 2019
49 West Bengal HOWRAH 06 May 2019
50 West Bengal SRERAMPUR 06 May 2019
51 West Bengal ULUBERIA 06 May 2019

Top leaders have campaigned for their parties across the seven states which are going to polls on Monday. For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the party's campaign.

BJP chief Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh also held several rallies for the fifth phase. The Congress poll campaign was led by party president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A host of other key leaders and Union ministers also canvassed for their party candidates in the past few days, undertaking whirlwind tours of constituencies. 

