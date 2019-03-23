Full list of Bihar NDA candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday announced its candidates in Bihar for the Lok Sabha election. The names were announced in a joint press conference by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
The alliance partners had agreed to a seat sharing deal last week in which they had allocated the seats that they would be contesting on. As per the deal, the BJP will contest from Paschim Champaran (Bettiah), Purvi Champaran (Motihari), Muzaffarpur, Saran, Maharjaganj, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Aurangabad and Araria.
The JDU has fielded candidates from Valmikinagar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Jehanbad, Gaya, Karakat, Madhepura, Supaul, Jhanjharpur, Sitamarhi, Purnea, Kishanganj, Banka, Bhagalpur, Munger, Nalanda and Katihar. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP is contesting on the Lok Sabha seats of Hajipur, Samastipur, Jamui, Nawada, Khagaria and Vaishali.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the polls from Bihar.
BJP
Patliputra - Ram Kirpal Yadav, sitting MP
Patna Sahib - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister
Arrah - Raj Kumar Singh (RK Singh), sitting MP
Purvi Champaran - Radha Mohan Singh, sitting MP and Union Agriculture Minister
Paschim Champaran - Sanjay Jaiswal, sitting MP
Sheohar - Rama Devi, sitting MP
Madhubani - Ashok Kumar Yadav, son of sitting MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav
Darbhanga - Gopalji Thakur. Sitting BJP MP Kirti Jha Azad rebelled and joined Congress
Muzaffarpur - Ajay Nishad, sitting MP
Maharajganj - Janardan Singh Sigriwal, sitting MP
Saran - Rajiv Pratap Rudy, sitting MP
Buxar - Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, sitting MP
Sasaram (SC) - Cheddi Paswan, sitting MP
Begusarai - Giriraj Singh, won from Nawada in 2014
Araria - Pradeep Singh
Aurangabad - Sushil Kumar Singh, sitting MP
Ujiyarpur - Nityanand Rai, sitting MP and BJP Bihar president
JDU
Purnia - Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, sitting MP
Madhepura - Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Bihar minister
Supaul - Dilkeshwar Kamat
Kishanganj - Mahmood Ashraf
Katihar - Dulalchand Goswami
Siwan - Kavita Singh
Balmiki Nagar - Baidyanath Mahto
Jhanjharpur - Ram Preet Mandal
Sitamarhi - Dr Barun Kumar
Gaya (SC) - Vijay Kumar Manjhi
Gopalganj (SC) - Dr Alok Suman
Munger - Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, close aide of Nitish Kumar and Bihar Water Resources Minister
Banka - Giridhari Yadav
Bhagalpur - Ajay Kumar Mandal
Nalanda - Kaushalendra Kumar, sitting MP
Karakat - Mahabali Singh
Jahanabad - Chandeshwar Prasad Chandrawanshi
LJP
Hajipur (SC) - Pashupati Kumar Paras, LJP Bihar chief and Ram Vilas Paswan's brother
Vaishali - Beena Devi, wife of JDU MLC Dinesh Kumar Singh
Samastipur (SC) - Ram Chandra Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan's brother
Jamui (SC) - Chirag Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan's son
Nawada - Chandan Kumar
Khagadia - Yet to announce. Choudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser is the sitting MP
Kaushal Yadav of JDU will contest the Nawada Assembly byelection while BJP will contest from Dehri and the name of the candidate will be announced later.
The Lok Sabha election in the state will be held in seven phases with the first one on April 11 and the last on May 19. The counting of votes will take place along with the rest of the country on May 23.