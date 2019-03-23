Full list of Bihar NDA candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday announced its candidates in Bihar for the Lok Sabha election. The names were announced in a joint press conference by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The alliance partners had agreed to a seat sharing deal last week in which they had allocated the seats that they would be contesting on. As per the deal, the BJP will contest from Paschim Champaran (Bettiah), Purvi Champaran (Motihari), Muzaffarpur, Saran, Maharjaganj, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Aurangabad and Araria.

The JDU has fielded candidates from Valmikinagar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Jehanbad, Gaya, Karakat, Madhepura, Supaul, Jhanjharpur, Sitamarhi, Purnea, Kishanganj, Banka, Bhagalpur, Munger, Nalanda and Katihar. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP is contesting on the Lok Sabha seats of Hajipur, Samastipur, Jamui, Nawada, Khagaria and Vaishali.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the polls from Bihar.

BJP

Patliputra - Ram Kirpal Yadav, sitting MP

Patna Sahib - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister

Arrah - Raj Kumar Singh (RK Singh), sitting MP

Purvi Champaran - Radha Mohan Singh, sitting MP and Union Agriculture Minister

Paschim Champaran - Sanjay Jaiswal, sitting MP

Sheohar - Rama Devi, sitting MP

Madhubani - Ashok Kumar Yadav, son of sitting MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav

Darbhanga - Gopalji Thakur. Sitting BJP MP Kirti Jha Azad rebelled and joined Congress

Muzaffarpur - Ajay Nishad, sitting MP

Maharajganj - Janardan Singh Sigriwal, sitting MP

Saran - Rajiv Pratap Rudy, sitting MP

Buxar - Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, sitting MP

Sasaram (SC) - Cheddi Paswan, sitting MP

Begusarai - Giriraj Singh, won from Nawada in 2014

Araria - Pradeep Singh

Aurangabad - Sushil Kumar Singh, sitting MP

Ujiyarpur - Nityanand Rai, sitting MP and BJP Bihar president

JDU

Purnia - Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, sitting MP

Madhepura - Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Bihar minister

Supaul - Dilkeshwar Kamat

Kishanganj - Mahmood Ashraf

Katihar - Dulalchand Goswami

Siwan - Kavita Singh

Balmiki Nagar - Baidyanath Mahto

Jhanjharpur - Ram Preet Mandal

Sitamarhi - Dr Barun Kumar

Gaya (SC) - Vijay Kumar Manjhi

Gopalganj (SC) - Dr Alok Suman

Munger - Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, close aide of Nitish Kumar and Bihar Water Resources Minister

Banka - Giridhari Yadav

Bhagalpur - Ajay Kumar Mandal

Nalanda - Kaushalendra Kumar, sitting MP

Karakat - Mahabali Singh

Jahanabad - Chandeshwar Prasad Chandrawanshi

LJP

Hajipur (SC) - Pashupati Kumar Paras, LJP Bihar chief and Ram Vilas Paswan's brother

Vaishali - Beena Devi, wife of JDU MLC Dinesh Kumar Singh

Samastipur (SC) - Ram Chandra Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan's brother

Jamui (SC) - Chirag Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan's son

Nawada - Chandan Kumar

Khagadia - Yet to announce. Choudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser is the sitting MP

Kaushal Yadav of JDU will contest the Nawada Assembly byelection while BJP will contest from Dehri and the name of the candidate will be announced later.

The Lok Sabha election in the state will be held in seven phases with the first one on April 11 and the last on May 19. The counting of votes will take place along with the rest of the country on May 23.