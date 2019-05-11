Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

PATNA: Voting on eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.
Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj.
Campaigning for the eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar going to the polls in the penultimate phase on May 12 ended peacefully on Friday.
Out of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in the state, 24 had voted in the previous phases of Lok Sabha polls, while the remaining eight will vote in the seventh and final phase on May 19.
Valmiki Nagar
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DEEPAK YADAV
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO
|Janata Dal (United)
|3
|SHASHWAT KEDAR
|Indian National Congress
|4
|DURGESH SINGH CHAUHAN
|Bihar Lok Nirman Dal
|5
|BHOLA RAY
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|6
|MANOJ KUMAR
|Janhit Kisan Party
|7
|RAKESH KEWAT
|Rashtriya Hind Sena
|8
|RAJESH KUSHWAHA
|Rashtriya Sarvjan Vikas Party
|9
|SHIV KUMAR CHAUDHARY
|Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
|10
|SUSHMA DEVI
|Shivsena
|11
|MUNNA SINGH
|Independent
|12
|RAMESH PRASAD
|Independent
|13
|SURESH SAH
|Independent
Paschim Champaran
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|BRIJESH KUMAR KUSHWAHA
|Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
|2
|RAKESH KUMAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|DR. SANJAY JAISWAL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|BIPIN NATH TIWARI
|Loktantrik Jan Swaraj Party
|5
|AJAY KUMAR SINHA
|Independent
|6
|NAFISH AHMAD
|Independent
|7
|RATAN KUMAR SARKAR
|Independent
|8
|VIKASH KUMAR PRASAD
|Independent
|9
|SANJAY KUMAR PATEL
|Independent
Purvi Champaran
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|AAKASH KUMAR SINGH
|Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
|2
|Prabhakar Jaiaswal
|Communist Party of India
|3
|RADHA MOHAN SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Dinesh Sahani
|Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party
|5
|Devendra Singh
|Rashtriya Sarvjan Vikas Party
|6
|Parasnath Pandey
|Janvadi Party(Socialist)
|7
|Parasnath Ram
|Janata Party
|8
|Randhir Kumar Tiwari
|Asli Deshi Party
|9
|Rajiv Ranjan
|Janta Dal Rashtravadi
|10
|Ramchandra Sah
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|11
|Vinay Kumar Srivwstava
|Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular)
|12
|Shatrughna Tiwari
|Bajjikanchal Vikas Party
|13
|Shekh Seraj
|Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal
|14
|Shobha Devi
|Shoshit Samaj Dal
|15
|Sachin Paswan
|Rashtriya Hind Sena
|16
|Satyam Yadav
|Bahujan Nyay Dal
|17
|Md. Ajmer Alam
|Independent
|18
|Aniket Ranjan
|Independent
|19
|Pradeep Singh
|Independent
|20
|Manoj Tiwari
|Independent
|21
|Muneshwar Tiwari
|Independent
|22
|Shakti Kumar
|Independent
Sheohar
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|Mukesh Kumar Jha
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|RAMA DEVI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Shamim Alam
|Nationalist Congress Party
|4
|SYED FAISAL ALI
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|5
|Anil Kumar
|Jan Adhikar Party
|6
|Anand Kumar Maurya
|Bahujan Azad Party
|7
|UPENDRA SAHANI
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|8
|Jagdish Prasad
|Bajjikanchal Vikas Party
|9
|Devendra Prasad Singh
|All India Forward Bloc
|10
|Nabi Hussain
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|11
|PRABHU NARAYAN
|Shivsena
|12
|SHYAM KUMAR
|Rashtriya Hind Sena
|13
|Anil Kumar Tiwari
|Independent
|14
|Abul Kalam Khan
|Independent
|15
|Kedar Nath Prasad
|Independent
|16
|Raj Kumar Prasad
|Independent
|17
|Ram Dayal Prasad
|Independent
|18
|Vijay Nandan Paswan
|Independent
Vaishali
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|2
|Veena Devi (W/o Dinesh Prasad Singh)
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|3
|Shankar Mahto
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|Amit Vikram
|Jantantrik Vikas Party
|5
|Dhanvanti Devi
|Lok Chetna Dal
|6
|Naresh Ram
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|Balak Nath Sahani
|Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party
|8
|Rameshwar Sah
|Rashtriya Pragati Party
|9
|Reshami Devi
|Bajjikanchal Vikas Party
|10
|Vidya Bhushan
|Sapaks Party
|11
|Satish Kumar Mishra
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|12
|Sushma Kumari
|Garib Janshakti Party
|13
|Abhay Kumar Sharma
|Independent
|14
|Arvind Kumar Singh
|Independent
|15
|Abha Rai
|Independent
|16
|Ismohamad alias Md. Munna
|Independent
|17
|Pankaj Kumar
|Independent
|18
|Rinkoo Devi
|Independent
|19
|Laljee Kumar Rakesh
|Independent
|20
|Beena Devi (W/o Ajit Kumar Ray)
|Independent
|21
|Sudha Rani
|Independent
|22
|Suresh Kumar Gupta
|Independent
Gopalganj
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DR. ALOK KUMAR SUMAN
|Janata Dal (United)
|2
|KUNAL KISHOR VIVEK
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|SURENDRA RAM
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|4
|AJAY PASWAN
|Shivsena
|5
|OM PRAKASH MANJHI
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|6
|ANIL KUMAR MANJHI
|Independent
|7
|UMA SHANKAR KHARWAR
|Independent
|8
|GAYA RAM
|Independent
|9
|DILIP KUMAR MANJHI
|Independent
|10
|DINANATH MANJHI
|Independent
|11
|RAM KUMAR MANJHI
|Independent
|12
|SURENDRA RAM
|Independent
|13
|SURAJ KUMAR
|Independent
Siwan
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|KAVITA SINGH
|Janata Dal (United)
|2
|BALMIKI PRASAD GUPTA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|HENA SHAHAB
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|4
|AMAR NATH YADAV
|Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation)
|5
|NARAD PANDIT
|Bharatiya Samta Samaj Party
|6
|PARMANAND GOND
|Swatantra Samaj Party
|7
|BIJAY BAHADUR SINGH
|Rashtriya Sahyog Party
|8
|ROHIT KUMAR YADAV
|Sanyukt Vikas Party
|9
|SHABANA
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|10
|SUDHIR KUMAR SINGH
|Shivsena
|11
|ANIL KUMAR VERMA
|Independent
|12
|ABHISHEK KUMAR
|Independent
|13
|AMARJIT PRASAD
|Independent
|14
|UPENDRA KUMAR GIRI
|Independent
|15
|JAI PRAKASH PRASAD
|Independent
|16
|DEVA KANT MISHRA
|Independent
|17
|MADHURI PANDEY
|Independent
|18
|SANJAY PRAJAPATEE
|Independent
|19
|SATYENDRA KUSHWAHA
|Independent
Maharajganj
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|AKHILESH
|Samajwadi Party
|2
|PANKAJ CHOUDHARY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|SUPRIYA SHRINATE
|Indian National Congress
|4
|PAPPU CHAUHAN
|Satya Kranti Party
|5
|MANISH
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|6
|MANOJ KUMAR RANA
|Bhartiya Kisan Union Samaj Party
|7
|SHIV CHARAN
|Jai Hind Samaj Party
|8
|SUMIT
|Janhit Kisan Party
|9
|ANEEL KUMAR
|Independent
|10
|AMARJEET
|Independent
|11
|PANNELAL
|Independent
|12
|PRAMOD KUMAR
|Independent
|13
|MOHANKUMAR
|Independent
|14
|LALDHARI YADAV
|Independent
More than 1.38 lakh voters will decide the fate of 127 candidates in the sixth phase of polling.
The nearly three-week-long canvassing saw top leaders from the BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine and those from the opposition Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP campaign in the state. The Left parties and the BSP too hit the campaign trail.
The sixth phase of polling will see direct contests between the NDA allies and the opposition Grand Alliance, except in Siwan and East Champaran, which will witness a triangular fight involving the Left party candidates.
The prominent candidates in the fray include Union Minister and BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh (East Champaran), former Union Minister and RJD candidate Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Vaishali), jailed former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin`s wife Hina Sahab of the RJD (Siwan) and BJP`s Rama Devi, who`s aiming for a hat-trick of wins from Sheohar.