Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

PATNA: Voting on eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are - Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj.

Campaigning for the eight Lok Sabha seats in Bihar going to the polls in the penultimate phase on May 12 ended peacefully on Friday.

Out of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in the state, 24 had voted in the previous phases of Lok Sabha polls, while the remaining eight will vote in the seventh and final phase on May 19.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

 

Valmiki Nagar

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DEEPAK YADAV Bahujan Samaj Party
2 BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO Janata Dal (United)
3 SHASHWAT KEDAR Indian National Congress
4 DURGESH SINGH CHAUHAN Bihar Lok Nirman Dal
5 BHOLA RAY Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
6 MANOJ KUMAR Janhit Kisan Party
7 RAKESH KEWAT Rashtriya Hind Sena
8 RAJESH KUSHWAHA Rashtriya Sarvjan Vikas Party
9 SHIV KUMAR CHAUDHARY Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
10 SUSHMA DEVI Shivsena
11 MUNNA SINGH Independent
12 RAMESH PRASAD Independent
13 SURESH SAH Independent

 

Paschim Champaran

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BRIJESH KUMAR KUSHWAHA Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
2 RAKESH KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party
3 DR. SANJAY JAISWAL Bharatiya Janata Party
4 BIPIN NATH TIWARI Loktantrik Jan Swaraj Party
5 AJAY KUMAR SINHA Independent
6 NAFISH AHMAD Independent
7 RATAN KUMAR SARKAR Independent
8 VIKASH KUMAR PRASAD Independent
9 SANJAY KUMAR PATEL Independent

 

Purvi Champaran

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 AAKASH KUMAR SINGH Rashtriya Lok Samta Party
2 Prabhakar Jaiaswal Communist Party of India
3 RADHA MOHAN SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Dinesh Sahani Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party
5 Devendra Singh Rashtriya Sarvjan Vikas Party
6 Parasnath Pandey Janvadi Party(Socialist)
7 Parasnath Ram Janata Party
8 Randhir Kumar Tiwari Asli Deshi Party
9 Rajiv Ranjan Janta Dal Rashtravadi
10 Ramchandra Sah Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
11 Vinay Kumar Srivwstava Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular)
12 Shatrughna Tiwari Bajjikanchal Vikas Party
13 Shekh Seraj Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal
14 Shobha Devi Shoshit Samaj Dal
15 Sachin Paswan Rashtriya Hind Sena
16 Satyam Yadav Bahujan Nyay Dal
17 Md. Ajmer Alam Independent
18 Aniket Ranjan Independent
19 Pradeep Singh Independent
20 Manoj Tiwari Independent
21 Muneshwar Tiwari Independent
22 Shakti Kumar Independent

 

Sheohar

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Mukesh Kumar Jha Bahujan Samaj Party
2 RAMA DEVI Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Shamim Alam Nationalist Congress Party
4 SYED FAISAL ALI Rashtriya Janata Dal
5 Anil Kumar Jan Adhikar Party
6 Anand Kumar Maurya Bahujan Azad Party
7 UPENDRA SAHANI Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
8 Jagdish Prasad Bajjikanchal Vikas Party
9 Devendra Prasad Singh All India Forward Bloc
10 Nabi Hussain Bharat Prabhat Party
11 PRABHU NARAYAN Shivsena
12 SHYAM KUMAR Rashtriya Hind Sena
13 Anil Kumar Tiwari Independent
14 Abul Kalam Khan Independent
15 Kedar Nath Prasad Independent
16 Raj Kumar Prasad Independent
17 Ram Dayal Prasad Independent
18 Vijay Nandan Paswan Independent

 

Vaishali

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Rashtriya Janata Dal
2 Veena Devi (W/o Dinesh Prasad Singh) Lok Jan Shakti Party
3 Shankar Mahto Bahujan Samaj Party
4 Amit Vikram Jantantrik Vikas Party
5 Dhanvanti Devi Lok Chetna Dal
6 Naresh Ram SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
7 Balak Nath Sahani Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party
8 Rameshwar Sah Rashtriya Pragati Party
9 Reshami Devi Bajjikanchal Vikas Party
10 Vidya Bhushan Sapaks Party
11 Satish Kumar Mishra Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
12 Sushma Kumari Garib Janshakti Party
13 Abhay Kumar Sharma Independent
14 Arvind Kumar Singh Independent
15 Abha Rai Independent
16 Ismohamad alias Md. Munna Independent
17 Pankaj Kumar Independent
18 Rinkoo Devi Independent
19 Laljee Kumar Rakesh Independent
20 Beena Devi (W/o Ajit Kumar Ray) Independent
21 Sudha Rani Independent
22 Suresh Kumar Gupta Independent

 

Gopalganj

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DR. ALOK KUMAR SUMAN Janata Dal (United)
2 KUNAL KISHOR VIVEK Bahujan Samaj Party
3 SURENDRA RAM Rashtriya Janata Dal
4 AJAY PASWAN Shivsena
5 OM PRAKASH MANJHI Jai Prakash Janata Dal
6 ANIL KUMAR MANJHI Independent
7 UMA SHANKAR KHARWAR Independent
8 GAYA RAM Independent
9 DILIP KUMAR MANJHI Independent
10 DINANATH MANJHI Independent
11 RAM KUMAR MANJHI Independent
12 SURENDRA RAM Independent
13 SURAJ KUMAR Independent

 

Siwan

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 KAVITA SINGH Janata Dal (United)
2 BALMIKI PRASAD GUPTA Bahujan Samaj Party
3 HENA SHAHAB Rashtriya Janata Dal
4 AMAR NATH YADAV Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation)
5 NARAD PANDIT Bharatiya Samta Samaj Party
6 PARMANAND GOND Swatantra Samaj Party
7 BIJAY BAHADUR SINGH Rashtriya Sahyog Party
8 ROHIT KUMAR YADAV Sanyukt Vikas Party
9 SHABANA Jai Prakash Janata Dal
10 SUDHIR KUMAR SINGH Shivsena
11 ANIL KUMAR VERMA Independent
12 ABHISHEK KUMAR Independent
13 AMARJIT PRASAD Independent
14 UPENDRA KUMAR GIRI Independent
15 JAI PRAKASH PRASAD Independent
16 DEVA KANT MISHRA Independent
17 MADHURI PANDEY Independent
18 SANJAY PRAJAPATEE Independent
19 SATYENDRA KUSHWAHA Independent

 

Maharajganj

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 AKHILESH Samajwadi Party
2 PANKAJ CHOUDHARY Bharatiya Janata Party
3 SUPRIYA SHRINATE Indian National Congress
4 PAPPU CHAUHAN Satya Kranti Party
5 MANISH Bahujan Mukti Party
6 MANOJ KUMAR RANA Bhartiya Kisan Union Samaj Party
7 SHIV CHARAN Jai Hind Samaj Party
8 SUMIT Janhit Kisan Party
9 ANEEL KUMAR Independent
10 AMARJEET Independent
11 PANNELAL Independent
12 PRAMOD KUMAR Independent
13 MOHANKUMAR Independent
14 LALDHARI YADAV Independent

 

More than 1.38 lakh voters will decide the fate of 127 candidates in the sixth phase of polling.

The nearly three-week-long canvassing saw top leaders from the BJP-JD(U)-LJP combine and those from the opposition Grand Alliance comprising RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP campaign in the state. The Left parties and the BSP too hit the campaign trail.

The sixth phase of polling will see direct contests between the NDA allies and the opposition Grand Alliance, except in Siwan and East Champaran, which will witness a triangular fight involving the Left party candidates.

The prominent candidates in the fray include Union Minister and BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh (East Champaran), former Union Minister and RJD candidate Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Vaishali), jailed former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin`s wife Hina Sahab of the RJD (Siwan) and BJP`s Rama Devi, who`s aiming for a hat-trick of wins from Sheohar.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BiharAhmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency
