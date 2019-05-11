Full list of candidates going to polls in Delhi in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

NEW DELHI: Voting on seven Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.
The seats where voting will be held in Delhi on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi
In Delhi, the high-pitched poll campaigning for the sixth phase of polls came to an end on Friday. The campaigning witnessed an attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, acrimonious exchanges between the AAP and the BJP over allegations of horse-trading, rivals jabbing at one another over alleged discrepancies in affidavits and even a candidate of the ruling party in Delhi breaking down in a press conference.
As many as 164 candidates, including 18 women, are in the fray for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi which goes to polls on Sunday under the sixth phase of the general elections.
It is expected to be a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, AAP and the Congress in the seven parliamentary seats of the national capital all of which were won by the saffron party in 2014.
Prominent candidates in the fray include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Atishi from AAP and her BJP rival cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.
Voting will begin at 7 AM on May 12 and scheduled to go on till 6 PM. A total of 13,819 polling stations will be set up at 2,700 locations in Delhi, with one model polling station in each of the 70 assembly segments. Seventeen polling stations will be staffed only by women.
Full list of candidates going to polls in Delhi in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:
CHANDNI CHOWK
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|JAI PRAKASH AGARWAL
|Indian National Congress
|2
|PANKAJ KUMAR GUPTA
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|SHAHID ALI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|HARSH VARDHAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|ANIL KUMAR
|Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
|6
|ASHOK KUMAR
|Republican Party of India (A)
|7
|INDER SEN
|Rashtriya Samrasta Party
|8
|MOHD. IRFAN JAVED QURESHI
|Ekta Samaj Party
|9
|KAMAL KISHOR
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|10
|DEEPTI CHOPRA
|Prism
|11
|DHEER SINGH
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|12
|RAVINDRA
|Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
|13
|RICHA KATIYAR KANAUJIA
|Right to Recall Party
|14
|VISHAL KHANNA
|Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
|15
|VIRENDER PRATAP SINGH
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|16
|SHARESTHA ARORA
|Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
|17
|SATDEV JAIN
|Proutist Bloc, India
|18
|SAMEER MIRZA
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|19
|SUMAN DEVI
|Bharat Lok Sewak Party
|20
|SOHAN LAL SHARMA
|Rashtra Nirman Party
|21
|SAURABH RANJAN
|Pyramid Party of India
|22
|JUGAL KISHOR
|Independent
|23
|PANKAJ GUPTA
|Independent
|24
|FARHADEEBA
|Independent
|25
|MUNNA LAL
|Independent
|26
|RAVI KUMAR
|Independent
NORH EAST DELHI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Dilip Pandey
|Aam Aadmi Party
|2
|MANOJ TIWARI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|RAJVEER SINGH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|SHEILA DIKSHIT
|Indian National Congress
|5
|AJAY BHAI
|Right to Recall Party
|6
|Anuruddh Kumar Dube
|Bharat Lok Sewak Party
|7
|ABHINAV KUMAR
|Sanyukt Vikas Party
|8
|AMIT KUMAR SHARMA
|Sanjhi Virasat Party
|9
|J. K. Jain
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|10
|DAN BAHADUR YADAV
|Bhartiya Janta Dal (Integrated)
|11
|D Durga Prasad
|Challengers Party
|12
|PRADESH KUMAR
|Sarvodaya Prabhat Party
|13
|MAHENDER PASWAN
|Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
|14
|MUKESH
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|15
|MANAGER CHAURASIYA
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|16
|MOHD IRFAN
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|17
|SUNIL VISHVAKARMA
|Ambedkar National Congress
|18
|MOHD HASAN
|Republican Party of India (A)
|19
|MD AKRAM
|Independent
|20
|ANIL KUMAR YADAV
|Independent
|21
|AMRENDER KUMAR
|Independent
|22
|MAHFOOJ KHAN
|Independent
|23
|YOGESH SWAMY
|Independent
|24
|S N SINGH
|Independent
EAST DELHI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY
|Indian National Congress
|2
|ATISHI
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|GAUTAM GAMBHIR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|SANJAY KUMAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|AJAY CHAUDHARY
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|6
|ANUPAM TRIPATHI
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|7
|AMANULLAH AHMED
|Bhartiya Insan Party
|8
|DR. KRISHAN SINGH CHAUHAN
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|9
|DEEPTI NADELLA
|Pyramid Party of India
|10
|D. DURGA PRASAD
|Challengers Party
|11
|NEERU MONGIA
|Prism
|12
|MUKESH JADLY
|Uttarakhand Pragatisheel Party
|13
|MOHAN LAL SHARMA
|Satya Bahumat Party
|14
|MANJEET SINGH
|Rashtra Nirman Party
|15
|MANJU CHHIBBER
|Republican Party of India (A)
|16
|SATISH KUMAR PRAJAPATI
|Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
|17
|SURENDER GUPTA
|National Apni Party
|18
|HAFIZ BURHANUDDIN
|The National Road Map Party of India
|19
|HITESH KUMAR
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|20
|ASHOK SURANA
|Independent
|21
|MANOJ KUMAR GUPTA
|Independent
|22
|RAVI KUMAR
|Independent
|23
|RAHIMUDDIN SHAH
|Independent
|24
|RAJ KUMAR DHINGIYA
|Independent
|25
|SHIV KUMAR
|Independent
|26
|HARBALWINDER SINGH
|Independent
NEW DELHI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|AJAY MAKAN
|Indian National Congress
|2
|BRIJESH GOYAL
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|MEENAKASHI LEKHI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|UPENDRA
|Anjaan Aadmi Party
|5
|UMESH CHANDRA GAUR
|Republican Party of India (A)
|6
|JITENDRA RAUT
|Akhil Bharatiya Manavata Paksha
|7
|NAVEEN KUMAR
|Rashtriya Samrasta Party
|8
|NILANJAN BANERJEE
|Bharat Lok Sewak Party
|9
|RAVINDER PAUL SEHGAL
|Pyramid Party of India
|10
|RAJ KARAN
|Corruption Abolition Party
|11
|RAJ SHEKHAR GUNTI
|Prism
|12
|RAJESH SATIYA
|Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
|13
|LAL JI
|Akhand Rashtrawadi Party
|14
|VIRENDRA SINGH BHARAT
|Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
|15
|K SREEKRISHNA
|Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party
|16
|SUNIL
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|17
|SUNIL KUMAR
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|18
|SWADESH KUMAR OHRI
|Atulya Bharat Party
|19
|AJAY KUMAR LAL
|Independent
|20
|AASHISH S SAXENA
|Independent
|21
|KRIPASHANKAR C PANDEY
|Independent
|22
|DILIP SINGH KOTHARI
|Independent
|23
|PRIYANKA
|Independent
|24
|RAMESH
|Independent
|25
|SREE NIVASAN RAMAMOORTHY
|Independent
|26
|SURESH KUMAR
|Independent
|27
|HARKRISHAN DAS NIJHAWAN
|Independent
NORTH WEST DELHI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|GUGAN SINGH
|Aam Aadmi Party
|2
|RAJESH LILOTHIA
|Indian National Congress
|3
|HANS RAJ HANS
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|ISHWAR MANSUKH ISHU
|Satya Bahumat Party
|5
|GAURAV BHATIA
|Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
|6
|MADAN LAL BALMIKI
|Rashtriya Samrasta Party
|7
|RAM KUMAR
|Bhartiya Pragatisheel Congress
|8
|SURESH KUMAR
|Socialist Janata Party
|9
|ADITI
|Independent
|10
|CHARAN SINGH "BABRIK"
|Independent
|11
|NAVEEN
|Independent
WEST DELHI
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|PARVESH SAHIB SINGH VERMA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|BALBIR SINGH JAKHAR
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|MAHABAL MISHRA
|Indian National Congress
|4
|SITA SARAN SEN
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|KULWINDER SINGH MEHTA
|Pyramid Party of India
|6
|JANAK RAJ RANA
|Akhand Rashtrawadi Party
|7
|DAYA NAND VATS
|Republican Party of India (A)
|8
|DHARAMBIR SINGH
|Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular)
|9
|POONAM UJJAINWAL
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|10
|PROBIR DUTTA
|Satya Bahumat Party
|11
|BAIDYANATH SAH
|Proutist Bloc, India
|12
|MANMOHAN SINGH
|Rashtra Nirman Party
|13
|VIKASH KUMAR MOHAL
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|14
|SHASHI JEET
|National Youth Party
|15
|SHISH PAL SINGH
|Prism
|16
|IQBAL SINGH (SONU)
|Independent
|17
|NAVIN CHANDRA DAS
|Independent
|18
|PRAVESH SHARMA
|Independent
|19
|BALBIR SINGH
|Independent
|20
|M. MISHRA
|Independent
|21
|RAMESH CHAND VERMA
|Independent
|22
|RAJIV KUMAR
|Independent
|23
|HARSH VARDHAN SHUKLA
|Independent
