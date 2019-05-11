Full list of candidates going to polls in Delhi in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

NEW DELHI: Voting on seven Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

The seats where voting will be held in Delhi on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election are Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

In Delhi, the high-pitched poll campaigning for the sixth phase of polls came to an end on Friday. The campaigning witnessed an attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, acrimonious exchanges between the AAP and the BJP over allegations of horse-trading, rivals jabbing at one another over alleged discrepancies in affidavits and even a candidate of the ruling party in Delhi breaking down in a press conference.

As many as 164 candidates, including 18 women, are in the fray for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi which goes to polls on Sunday under the sixth phase of the general elections.

It is expected to be a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, AAP and the Congress in the seven parliamentary seats of the national capital all of which were won by the saffron party in 2014.

Prominent candidates in the fray include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Atishi from AAP and her BJP rival cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

Voting will begin at 7 AM on May 12 and scheduled to go on till 6 PM. A total of 13,819 polling stations will be set up at 2,700 locations in Delhi, with one model polling station in each of the 70 assembly segments. Seventeen polling stations will be staffed only by women.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Delhi in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

CHANDNI CHOWK

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JAI PRAKASH AGARWAL Indian National Congress 2 PANKAJ KUMAR GUPTA Aam Aadmi Party 3 SHAHID ALI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 HARSH VARDHAN Bharatiya Janata Party 5 ANIL KUMAR Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 6 ASHOK KUMAR Republican Party of India (A) 7 INDER SEN Rashtriya Samrasta Party 8 MOHD. IRFAN JAVED QURESHI Ekta Samaj Party 9 KAMAL KISHOR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 10 DEEPTI CHOPRA Prism 11 DHEER SINGH Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 12 RAVINDRA Kanshiram Bahujan Dal 13 RICHA KATIYAR KANAUJIA Right to Recall Party 14 VISHAL KHANNA Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 15 VIRENDER PRATAP SINGH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 16 SHARESTHA ARORA Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party 17 SATDEV JAIN Proutist Bloc, India 18 SAMEER MIRZA Bharat Prabhat Party 19 SUMAN DEVI Bharat Lok Sewak Party 20 SOHAN LAL SHARMA Rashtra Nirman Party 21 SAURABH RANJAN Pyramid Party of India 22 JUGAL KISHOR Independent 23 PANKAJ GUPTA Independent 24 FARHADEEBA Independent 25 MUNNA LAL Independent 26 RAVI KUMAR Independent

NORH EAST DELHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dilip Pandey Aam Aadmi Party 2 MANOJ TIWARI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAJVEER SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SHEILA DIKSHIT Indian National Congress 5 AJAY BHAI Right to Recall Party 6 Anuruddh Kumar Dube Bharat Lok Sewak Party 7 ABHINAV KUMAR Sanyukt Vikas Party 8 AMIT KUMAR SHARMA Sanjhi Virasat Party 9 J. K. Jain Jai Prakash Janata Dal 10 DAN BAHADUR YADAV Bhartiya Janta Dal (Integrated) 11 D Durga Prasad Challengers Party 12 PRADESH KUMAR Sarvodaya Prabhat Party 13 MAHENDER PASWAN Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party 14 MUKESH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 15 MANAGER CHAURASIYA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 16 MOHD IRFAN Bharat Prabhat Party 17 SUNIL VISHVAKARMA Ambedkar National Congress 18 MOHD HASAN Republican Party of India (A) 19 MD AKRAM Independent 20 ANIL KUMAR YADAV Independent 21 AMRENDER KUMAR Independent 22 MAHFOOJ KHAN Independent 23 YOGESH SWAMY Independent 24 S N SINGH Independent

EAST DELHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY Indian National Congress 2 ATISHI Aam Aadmi Party 3 GAUTAM GAMBHIR Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SANJAY KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party 5 AJAY CHAUDHARY Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 6 ANUPAM TRIPATHI Bhartiya Kisan Party 7 AMANULLAH AHMED Bhartiya Insan Party 8 DR. KRISHAN SINGH CHAUHAN Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 9 DEEPTI NADELLA Pyramid Party of India 10 D. DURGA PRASAD Challengers Party 11 NEERU MONGIA Prism 12 MUKESH JADLY Uttarakhand Pragatisheel Party 13 MOHAN LAL SHARMA Satya Bahumat Party 14 MANJEET SINGH Rashtra Nirman Party 15 MANJU CHHIBBER Republican Party of India (A) 16 SATISH KUMAR PRAJAPATI Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party 17 SURENDER GUPTA National Apni Party 18 HAFIZ BURHANUDDIN The National Road Map Party of India 19 HITESH KUMAR Jai Prakash Janata Dal 20 ASHOK SURANA Independent 21 MANOJ KUMAR GUPTA Independent 22 RAVI KUMAR Independent 23 RAHIMUDDIN SHAH Independent 24 RAJ KUMAR DHINGIYA Independent 25 SHIV KUMAR Independent 26 HARBALWINDER SINGH Independent

NEW DELHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AJAY MAKAN Indian National Congress 2 BRIJESH GOYAL Aam Aadmi Party 3 MEENAKASHI LEKHI Bharatiya Janata Party 4 UPENDRA Anjaan Aadmi Party 5 UMESH CHANDRA GAUR Republican Party of India (A) 6 JITENDRA RAUT Akhil Bharatiya Manavata Paksha 7 NAVEEN KUMAR Rashtriya Samrasta Party 8 NILANJAN BANERJEE Bharat Lok Sewak Party 9 RAVINDER PAUL SEHGAL Pyramid Party of India 10 RAJ KARAN Corruption Abolition Party 11 RAJ SHEKHAR GUNTI Prism 12 RAJESH SATIYA Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 13 LAL JI Akhand Rashtrawadi Party 14 VIRENDRA SINGH BHARAT Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 15 K SREEKRISHNA Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 16 SUNIL Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 17 SUNIL KUMAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 18 SWADESH KUMAR OHRI Atulya Bharat Party 19 AJAY KUMAR LAL Independent 20 AASHISH S SAXENA Independent 21 KRIPASHANKAR C PANDEY Independent 22 DILIP SINGH KOTHARI Independent 23 PRIYANKA Independent 24 RAMESH Independent 25 SREE NIVASAN RAMAMOORTHY Independent 26 SURESH KUMAR Independent 27 HARKRISHAN DAS NIJHAWAN Independent

NORTH WEST DELHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GUGAN SINGH Aam Aadmi Party 2 RAJESH LILOTHIA Indian National Congress 3 HANS RAJ HANS Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ISHWAR MANSUKH ISHU Satya Bahumat Party 5 GAURAV BHATIA Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party 6 MADAN LAL BALMIKI Rashtriya Samrasta Party 7 RAM KUMAR Bhartiya Pragatisheel Congress 8 SURESH KUMAR Socialist Janata Party 9 ADITI Independent 10 CHARAN SINGH "BABRIK" Independent 11 NAVEEN Independent

WEST DELHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PARVESH SAHIB SINGH VERMA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BALBIR SINGH JAKHAR Aam Aadmi Party 3 MAHABAL MISHRA Indian National Congress 4 SITA SARAN SEN Bahujan Samaj Party 5 KULWINDER SINGH MEHTA Pyramid Party of India 6 JANAK RAJ RANA Akhand Rashtrawadi Party 7 DAYA NAND VATS Republican Party of India (A) 8 DHARAMBIR SINGH Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 9 POONAM UJJAINWAL Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 10 PROBIR DUTTA Satya Bahumat Party 11 BAIDYANATH SAH Proutist Bloc, India 12 MANMOHAN SINGH Rashtra Nirman Party 13 VIKASH KUMAR MOHAL Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 14 SHASHI JEET National Youth Party 15 SHISH PAL SINGH Prism 16 IQBAL SINGH (SONU) Independent 17 NAVIN CHANDRA DAS Independent 18 PRAVESH SHARMA Independent 19 BALBIR SINGH Independent 20 M. MISHRA Independent 21 RAMESH CHAND VERMA Independent 22 RAJIV KUMAR Independent 23 HARSH VARDHAN SHUKLA Independent

SOUTH DELHI