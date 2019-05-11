Full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

RANCHI: Voting on four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

The seats where voting will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election are - Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum.

The high-decibel campaigning in Jharkhand for four Lok Sabha seats ended on Friday evening. Among the four seats, the contest is interesting in Giridih, Dhanbad and Singhbhum (Chaibasa).

Full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

GIRDIH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Chandra Prakash Choudhary AJSU Party 2 Jagarnath Mahto Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 3 Rasul Baksh Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Amit Jani Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena 5 Ahmad Ansari Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 6 Chandra Deo Prasad Aihra National Party 7 Jogeshwar Thakur Vishva SHakti Party 8 Dwaraka Prasad Lala Republican Party of India (A) 9 Madhu Sudan Jharkhand Party (Secular), 10 Shibu Singh Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 11 Sohrab Shah Bahujan Mukti Party 12 Rajendra Dasaundhi Independent 13 Sanjeev Kumar Mahato Independent 14 Simmi Suman Independent 15 Sunita Tudu Independent

DHANBAD

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KIRTI AZAD Indian National Congress 2 PASHUPATI NATH SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MADHVI SINGH All India Trinamool Congress 4 MEGHNATH RAWANI Bahujan Samaj Party 5 DEEPAK KUMAR DAS Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 6 MANTOSH KUMAR MANDAL Amra Bangalee 7 MIHIR CHANDRA MAHATO Ambedkarite Party of India 8 MERAJ KHAN Samajwadi Party 9 RAM LAL MAHTO SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 SUDHIR KUMAR MAHATO Bahujan Mukti Party 11 HEERA LAL SHANKHVAR All India Forward Bloc 12 UMESH PASWAN Independent 13 PREM PRAKASH PASWAN Independent 14 BAMAPADA BAURI Independent 15 RAJESH KUMAR SINGH Independent 16 LAKSHMI DEVI Independent 17 VARUN KUMAR Independent 18 SANJAY PASWAN Independent 19 K.C.SINGH RAJ Independent 20 SIDDHARTH GAUTAM Independent

JAMSHEDPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Anjana Mahata All India Trinamool Congress 2 Ashraf Hussain Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Champai Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 4 Bidyut Baran Mahato Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Angad Mahato Amra Bangalee 6 Asjadullah Imran Bharat Prabhat Party 7 Qamar Raza Khan Bhartiya Panchyat Party 8 Chandra Shekhar Mahato Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 9 Panmani Singh SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 Malay Kumar Mahato Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 11 Mahesh Kumar Right to Recall Party 12 Ranjit Kumar Singh Jharkhand Party 13 Shekh Akhir Uddin Jharkhand Party (Naren) 14 Sabita Kaibarto Aihra National Party 15 Subrat Kumar Pradhan Ambedkarite Party of India 16 Surya Singh Besra Jharkhand People's Party 17 Asit Kumar Singh Independent 18 Dinesh Mahato Independent 19 Deepak Kumar Giri Independent 20 Mubin Khan Independent 21 Rakesh Kumar Independent 22 Shailesh Kumar Singh Independent 23 Sarita Anand Independent

SINGHBHUM

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GEETA KORA Indian National Congress 2 PARDESHI LAL MUNDA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 LAXMAN GILUWA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 KRISHNA MARDI Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 5 CHANDRA MOHAN HEMBROM SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 PRATAP SINGH BANARA Ambedkarite Party of India 7 HARI ORAWN Kalinga Sena 8 ANIL SOREN Independent 9 PUSHPA SINKU Independent

In Chaibasa, there is a direct fight between Congress candidate Geeta Koda and Jharkhand BJP President and sitting Lok Sabha MP Lakshman Giluwa. Koda is the wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda who was a Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014.

In rural areas, Geeta Koda is in a good position. In Chaibasa there are 12.57 lakh voters with six lakh from the Ho tribal community to which Geeta Koda also belongs.

In 2014, Giluwa had secured 3,03,131 votes and Geeta Koda had got 2,15,607 votes. The Congress candidate at the time got 1,11,796 votes. This time Geeta Koda is the Congress candidate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have both campaigned for their party candidates.

In Dhanbad, the fight is between Congress candidate Kirti Jha Azad and sitting BJP MP PN Singh. Singh had got 5,43,491 votes in 2014 and then Congress candidate Ajay Kumar Dubey had got 2,50,537 votes. Azad has not received support from local Congress leaders and he is considered as an outsider though Rahul Gandhi did hold a roadshow to support him. Its impact on voters will only be known on counting day on May 23.

Another interesting seat is Giridih. The BJP has left the Giridih seat to its ally, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). The AJSU has fielded Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Chandra Prakash Chaudhary. He is pitted against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate and legislator Jaggnath Mahto who had lost the 2014 poll by just 40,000 votes against the BJP`s Rabindra Pandey.

In Jamshedpur, the contest is between the BJP`s sitting MP Vidyut Baran Mahto and Champai Soren of the JMM. In the third phase of polling in the state, the sixth overall in the country, there are 67 candidates in the fray in Jharkhand.