close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

The seats where voting will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election are - Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

RANCHI: Voting on four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

The seats where voting will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election are - Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Singhbhum.

Live TV

 

FULL COVERAGE: LOK SABHA ELECTION 2019

The high-decibel campaigning in Jharkhand for four Lok Sabha seats ended on Friday evening. Among the four seats, the contest is interesting in Giridih, Dhanbad and Singhbhum (Chaibasa).

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

GIRDIH

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Chandra Prakash Choudhary AJSU Party
2 Jagarnath Mahto Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
3 Rasul Baksh Bahujan Samaj Party
4 Amit Jani Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena
5 Ahmad Ansari Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
6 Chandra Deo Prasad Aihra National Party
7 Jogeshwar Thakur Vishva SHakti Party
8 Dwaraka Prasad Lala Republican Party of India (A)
9 Madhu Sudan Jharkhand Party (Secular),
10 Shibu Singh Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party
11 Sohrab Shah Bahujan Mukti Party
12 Rajendra Dasaundhi Independent
13 Sanjeev Kumar Mahato Independent
14 Simmi Suman Independent
15 Sunita Tudu Independent

 

DHANBAD

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KIRTI AZAD Indian National Congress
2 PASHUPATI NATH SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
3 MADHVI SINGH All India Trinamool Congress
4 MEGHNATH RAWANI Bahujan Samaj Party
5 DEEPAK KUMAR DAS Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
6 MANTOSH KUMAR MANDAL Amra Bangalee
7 MIHIR CHANDRA MAHATO Ambedkarite Party of India
8 MERAJ KHAN Samajwadi Party
9 RAM LAL MAHTO SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
10 SUDHIR KUMAR MAHATO Bahujan Mukti Party
11 HEERA LAL SHANKHVAR All India Forward Bloc
12 UMESH PASWAN Independent
13 PREM PRAKASH PASWAN Independent
14 BAMAPADA BAURI Independent
15 RAJESH KUMAR SINGH Independent
16 LAKSHMI DEVI Independent
17 VARUN KUMAR Independent
18 SANJAY PASWAN Independent
19 K.C.SINGH RAJ Independent
20 SIDDHARTH GAUTAM Independent

 

JAMSHEDPUR

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Anjana Mahata All India Trinamool Congress
2 Ashraf Hussain Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Champai Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
4 Bidyut Baran Mahato Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Angad Mahato Amra Bangalee
6 Asjadullah Imran Bharat Prabhat Party
7 Qamar Raza Khan Bhartiya Panchyat Party
8 Chandra Shekhar Mahato Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
9 Panmani Singh SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
10 Malay Kumar Mahato Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
11 Mahesh Kumar Right to Recall Party
12 Ranjit Kumar Singh Jharkhand Party
13 Shekh Akhir Uddin Jharkhand Party (Naren)
14 Sabita Kaibarto Aihra National Party
15 Subrat Kumar Pradhan Ambedkarite Party of India
16 Surya Singh Besra Jharkhand People's Party
17 Asit Kumar Singh Independent
18 Dinesh Mahato Independent
19 Deepak Kumar Giri Independent
20 Mubin Khan Independent
21 Rakesh Kumar Independent
22 Shailesh Kumar Singh Independent
23 Sarita Anand Independent

 

SINGHBHUM

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 GEETA KORA Indian National Congress
2 PARDESHI LAL MUNDA Bahujan Samaj Party
3 LAXMAN GILUWA Bharatiya Janata Party
4 KRISHNA MARDI Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan)
5 CHANDRA MOHAN HEMBROM SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
6 PRATAP SINGH BANARA Ambedkarite Party of India
7 HARI ORAWN Kalinga Sena
8 ANIL SOREN Independent
9 PUSHPA SINKU Independent

 

In Chaibasa, there is a direct fight between Congress candidate Geeta Koda and Jharkhand BJP President and sitting Lok Sabha MP Lakshman Giluwa. Koda is the wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda who was a Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2014.

In rural areas, Geeta Koda is in a good position. In Chaibasa there are 12.57 lakh voters with six lakh from the Ho tribal community to which Geeta Koda also belongs.

In 2014, Giluwa had secured 3,03,131 votes and Geeta Koda had got 2,15,607 votes. The Congress candidate at the time got 1,11,796 votes. This time Geeta Koda is the Congress candidate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have both campaigned for their party candidates.

In Dhanbad, the fight is between Congress candidate Kirti Jha Azad and sitting BJP MP PN Singh. Singh had got 5,43,491 votes in 2014 and then Congress candidate Ajay Kumar Dubey had got 2,50,537 votes. Azad has not received support from local Congress leaders and he is considered as an outsider though Rahul Gandhi did hold a roadshow to support him. Its impact on voters will only be known on counting day on May 23.

Another interesting seat is Giridih. The BJP has left the Giridih seat to its ally, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). The AJSU has fielded Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Chandra Prakash Chaudhary. He is pitted against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate and legislator Jaggnath Mahto who had lost the 2014 poll by just 40,000 votes against the BJP`s Rabindra Pandey.

In Jamshedpur, the contest is between the BJP`s sitting MP Vidyut Baran Mahto and Champai Soren of the JMM. In the third phase of polling in the state, the sixth overall in the country, there are 67 candidates in the fray in Jharkhand.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Full list of candidates going to polls in Delhi in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Must Watch

PT40M6S

Taal Thok Ke: Navjot Singh Sidhu's racist comment on Modi