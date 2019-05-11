close

Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Machchlishahr, Bhadohi and Azamgarh constituencies on May 12.

LUCKNOW: Voting in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

Sultanpur

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 CHANDRA BHADRA SINGH "SSONU" Bahujan Samaj Party
2 MANEKA SANJAI GANDHI Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Dr. SANJAY SINH Indian National Congress
4 RISHABH SHRIVASTAVA Bhartiya Hind Fauj
5 KAMLA DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
6 NASIR ALI Bharat Prabhat Party
7 FIROJ AHAMAD Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
8 MANJU LATA PAL Aam Janta Party (India)
9 SUNITA RAJBHAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
10 HARI LAL Rastriya Insaaf Party
11 AKHILESH Independent
12 ABU UMAIMA Independent
13 MATHURA Independent
14 RAJ KUMAR Independent
15 VIRENDRA Independent

 

Pratapgarh

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ASHOK TRIPATHI Bahujan Samaj Party
2 RAJKUMARI RATNA SINGH Indian National Congress
3 SANGAM LAL GUPTA Bharatiya Janata Party
4 AKSHAY PRATAP SINGH ALIAS GOPAL JI Jansatta Dal Loktantrik
5 M. IRSHAD Sarvodaya Bharat Party
6 RAM BAHADUR SHARMA Moulik Adhikar Party
7 SHESHNATH TIWARI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 DR. B. L. VERMA Independent

 

Phulpur

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Keshari Devi Patel Bharatiya Janata Party
2 Pandhari Yadav Samajwadi Party
3 Pankaj Patel Indian National Congress
4 Atul Kumar Dwivedi Lok Gathbandhan Party
5 Kamala Prasad Ambedkar Yug Party
6 Dakkhini Prasad Kushwaha Rashtriya Garib Dal
7 Priya Singh Paul Alias Priyadarshini Gandhi Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
8 Ramnath Priydarshi Suman Rashtriya Janmat Party
9 Dr. Ramlakhan Chaurasiya Moulik Adhikar Party
10 Srichandra Kesarwani (Advocate) Baliraja Party
11 Sunil Kumar Maurya Pragatisheel Samaj Party
12 Sanjeev Kumar Mishra Yuva Vikas Party
13 Rishabh Pandey Independent
14 Dr. Neeraj Independent

 

Allahabad

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Girdhar Gopal Tripathi Communist Party of India
2 Yogesh Shukla Indian National Congress
3 Rajendra Singh Patel Samajwadi Party
4 Rita Bahuguna Joshi Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Ajeet Kumar Patel Pragatisheel Samaj Party
6 Abhimanyu Singh Patel Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
7 Om Guru Charandas Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
8 Gayatri Prasad Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
9 Bhawani Singh Aam Aadmi Party
10 Ram Pal Gupta Parivartan Samaj Party
11 Shiv Dutt Shukla Annadata Party
12 Shiv Prasad Lok Gathbandhan Party
13 Ajay Sharma Independent
14 Rabindra Kumar Srivastava Independent

 

Ambedkar Nagar

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Mukut Bihari Bharatiya Janata Party
2 Ritesh Pandey Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Ayodhya Bharat Prabhat Party
4 Ashutosh Moulik Adhikar Party
5 Parshuram Patel Hindusthan Nirman Dal
6 Premnath Nishad Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
7 Mastram Kori Swatantra Jantaraj Party
8 Rakesh Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
9 Ram Singar Voters Party International
10 Sushila Dinkar Bahujan Mukti Party
11 Taigar Ramnihor Patel 'Ratnashah' Independent

 

Shrawasti

 

Serial Number Name of Candidate Party
1

DADDAN MISHRA

 Bharatiya Janata Party
2

NABBAN KHAN

 Communist Party of India
3

RAM SHIROMANI

 Bahujan Samaj Party
4

DHIRENDRA PRATAP SINGH

 Indian National Congress
5

RAJWANT SINGH

 Shivsena
6

HANOMAN PRASSAD MISHRA

 Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party
7

RAM KUMAR PANDEY

 Hindusthan Nirman Dal
8

UGRASEN SINGH

 Independent
9

ARJUN

 Independent
10

BALMUKUND

 Independent

Domariyaganj

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 AFTAB ALAM Bahujan Samaj Party
2 CHANDRASH Indian National Congress
3 JAGDAMBIKA PAL Bharatiya Janata Party
4 ARJUN SINGH LODHI Bahujan Mukti Party
5 KESHARI NANDAN Sabka Dal United
6 KESHAV Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
7 BRIJESH KUMAR Janhit Kisan Party
8 MOHAMMAD IRFAN Peace Party
9 SANJAY KUMAR CHAUHAN Nagrik Ekta Party
10 SHRAVAN KUMAR Independent

 

Basti

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 RAJ KISHOR SINGH Indian National Congress
2 RAM PRASAD CHAUDHARY Bahujan Samaj Party
3 HARISH CHANDRA ALIAS HARISH DWIVEDI Bharatiya Janata Party
4 PANKAJ DUBEY Lok Gathbandhan Party
5 PRAMOD SHUKLA Rashtrawadi Party of India,
6 RAM PRASAD CHAURASIYA Janhit Kisan Party
7 ROHIT KUMAR PATHAK Hindusthan Nirman Dal
8 VINOD KUMAR RAJBHAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
9 CHANDRA MANI PANDEY Independent
10 BHAGWANDAS Independent
11 RANGI LAL YADAV Independent

 

Sant Kabir Nagar

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 PRAVEEN KUMAR NISHAD Bharatiya Janata Party
2 BHAL CHANDRA YADAV Indian National Congress
3 BHEESHMA SHANKAR Bahujan Samaj Party
4 AKHILESH KUMAR Moulik Adhikar Party
5 ANAND KUMAR GAUTAM Bahujan Mukti Party
6 RAJENDRA YADAV Independent
7 LOTAN PRASAD Independent

 

Lalganj

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Trilokinath Communist Party of India
2 Neelam Sonker Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Pankaj Mohan Sonkar Indian National Congress
4 Sangeeta Azad Bahujan Samaj Party
5 Engineer Ajeet Sonkar Aam Aadmi Party
6 Chandrashekhar Bharat Prabhat Party
7 Dr. Deelip Kumar Saroj Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
8 Pintoo Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
9 Radheshyam Gautam Rashtriya Ulama Council
10 Lcchiman Kannooizya Prithviraj Janshakti Party
11 Hemraj Paswan Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
12 Akhilesh Independent
13 Ramchandar Independent
14 Santosh Kumar Independent
15 Subash Saroj Independent

 

Jaunpur

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KRISHNA PRATAP SINGH K.P. Bharatiya Janata Party
2 DEO VRAT MISHRA Indian National Congress
3 SHYAM SINGH YADAV Bahujan Samaj Party
4 AJAY KUMAR SHARMA Moulik Adhikar Party
5 ANIL Hum Sabki Party
6 COM. ASHOK KUMAR KHARWAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
7 BRIJESH KUMAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
8 NAVIN Voters Party International
9 MOTIUDDIN Rashtriya Ulama Council
10 RAJESH KUMAR Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
11 RUKMNI DEVI Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party
12 VINOD KUMAR Andaman & Nicobar Janta Party
13 VISHOK KUMAR VISHWAKARMA Nationalist Janshakti Party
14 SHESHMANI MAURYA Hindusthan Nirman Dal
15 SHYAMLAL Bharat Prabhat Party
16 SUNIL KUMAR Rashtriya Jan Gaurav Party
17 SANGEETA DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
18 ASHOK KUMAR Independent
19 PRADEEP KUMAR PANDEY Independent
20 MADHAVENDRA PUSHKAR SINGH Independent

 

Machhlishahr 

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Tribhuvan Ram (T.Ram) Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Dr. Amarnath Paswan Jan Adhikar Party
4 Garib Mahamukti Dal
5 Chanchal Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
6 Jitendra Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party
7 Dasharath Prithviraj Janshakti Party
8 Deep Chand Ram Urf B.D.O Sahab Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
9 Nandlal Bharat Prabhat Party
10 Brijesh Kumar Republican Party of India
11 Rajkeshar Sajag Samaj Party
12 Raj Nath Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
13 Ram Naresh Moulik Adhikar Party
14 Gangaram Independent
15 Deepak Kumar "Nanhe" Independent

 

Bhadohi

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Akhilesh Nationalist Congress Party
2 RAMAKANT Indian National Congress
3 RAMESH CHAND Bharatiya Janata Party
4 RANGNATH MISHRA Bahujan Samaj Party
5 Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
6 VINOD Hindusthan Nirman Dal
7 KULDEEP Independent
8 RAM SAKHA Independent
9 Satish Bahadur Independent
10 SUSHIL Independent
11 SAIYYAD MOHAMMAD ARIF Independent
12 SANTLAL Independent

 

Azamgarh

 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party
2 Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Anil Singh Rashtriya Ulama Council
4 Abhimanyu Singh Sunny Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
5 Arvind Kumar Pandey Nagrik Ekta Party
6 Ehsan Ahmad Naitik Party
7 Pawan Singh Samrat Aam Janta Party (India)
8 Pramod Tiwari Janhit Kisan Party
9 Mohinder Kumar Sarvshreshth Dal
10 Gorakhram Nishad Independent
11 Gaurav Singh Independent
12 Budhi Ram Independent
13 Rajaram Gond Independent
14 Rajiv Talwar Independent
15 Dr Rajeev Pandey Independent

Hectic electioneering in the state ended on Friday evening for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

For the BJP, campaigning peaked on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three back-to-back rallies in Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Allahabad. The same day, party president Amit Shah made his presence felt at four other meetings. The Prime Minister had also addressed two rallies in Pratapgarh and Basti last Saturday.

The opposition alliance in the state also focused on the Purvanchal region in the last few days. SP's Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal's Ajit Singh held a series of election meetings. For the Congress, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi led the campaigning, holding meetings and roadshows in Pratapgarh, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabirnagar over the last few days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 13 of these 14 constituencies in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The only exception was Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The BJP had swept the 2014 polls winning 71 of the total 80 seats in the state, with two others being won by ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The Congress won two and the SP five.

In Azamgarh this time, Akhilesh Yadav is trying to retain his father's seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav `Nirahua' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nirahua was honoured by the previous SP government led by Akhilesh Yadav with the state's Yash Bharti award.

Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest. The BJP has fielded Union minister Maneka Gandhi for the seat won by her son Varun Gandhi in 2014. She faces Sanjay Singh of the Congress. Altogether, 177 candidates are contesting in these 14 constituencies, where 2.53 crore people are eligible to vote across 16,998 polling centres.

