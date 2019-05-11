Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

LUCKNOW: Voting in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.
In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Machchlishahr, Bhadohi and Azamgarh constituencies on May 12.
Full Coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know
Full list of candidates going to polls in UP in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019
Sultanpur
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|CHANDRA BHADRA SINGH "SSONU"
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|MANEKA SANJAI GANDHI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Dr. SANJAY SINH
|Indian National Congress
|4
|RISHABH SHRIVASTAVA
|Bhartiya Hind Fauj
|5
|KAMLA DEVI
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|6
|NASIR ALI
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|7
|FIROJ AHAMAD
|Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
|8
|MANJU LATA PAL
|Aam Janta Party (India)
|9
|SUNITA RAJBHAR
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|10
|HARI LAL
|Rastriya Insaaf Party
|11
|AKHILESH
|Independent
|12
|ABU UMAIMA
|Independent
|13
|MATHURA
|Independent
|14
|RAJ KUMAR
|Independent
|15
|VIRENDRA
|Independent
Pratapgarh
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ASHOK TRIPATHI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|RAJKUMARI RATNA SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|3
|SANGAM LAL GUPTA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|AKSHAY PRATAP SINGH ALIAS GOPAL JI
|Jansatta Dal Loktantrik
|5
|M. IRSHAD
|Sarvodaya Bharat Party
|6
|RAM BAHADUR SHARMA
|Moulik Adhikar Party
|7
|SHESHNATH TIWARI
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|8
|DR. B. L. VERMA
|Independent
Phulpur
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Keshari Devi Patel
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Pandhari Yadav
|Samajwadi Party
|3
|Pankaj Patel
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Atul Kumar Dwivedi
|Lok Gathbandhan Party
|5
|Kamala Prasad
|Ambedkar Yug Party
|6
|Dakkhini Prasad Kushwaha
|Rashtriya Garib Dal
|7
|Priya Singh Paul Alias Priyadarshini Gandhi
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|8
|Ramnath Priydarshi Suman
|Rashtriya Janmat Party
|9
|Dr. Ramlakhan Chaurasiya
|Moulik Adhikar Party
|10
|Srichandra Kesarwani (Advocate)
|Baliraja Party
|11
|Sunil Kumar Maurya
|Pragatisheel Samaj Party
|12
|Sanjeev Kumar Mishra
|Yuva Vikas Party
|13
|Rishabh Pandey
|Independent
|14
|Dr. Neeraj
|Independent
Allahabad
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Girdhar Gopal Tripathi
|Communist Party of India
|2
|Yogesh Shukla
|Indian National Congress
|3
|Rajendra Singh Patel
|Samajwadi Party
|4
|Rita Bahuguna Joshi
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|Ajeet Kumar Patel
|Pragatisheel Samaj Party
|6
|Abhimanyu Singh Patel
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|7
|Om Guru Charandas
|Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
|8
|Gayatri Prasad
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|9
|Bhawani Singh
|Aam Aadmi Party
|10
|Ram Pal Gupta
|Parivartan Samaj Party
|11
|Shiv Dutt Shukla
|Annadata Party
|12
|Shiv Prasad
|Lok Gathbandhan Party
|13
|Ajay Sharma
|Independent
|14
|Rabindra Kumar Srivastava
|Independent
Ambedkar Nagar
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Mukut Bihari
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Ritesh Pandey
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|Ayodhya
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|4
|Ashutosh
|Moulik Adhikar Party
|5
|Parshuram Patel
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|6
|Premnath Nishad
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|7
|Mastram Kori
|Swatantra Jantaraj Party
|8
|Rakesh
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|9
|Ram Singar
|Voters Party International
|10
|Sushila Dinkar
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|11
|Taigar Ramnihor Patel 'Ratnashah'
|Independent
Shrawasti
|Serial Number
|Name of Candidate
|Party
|1
|
DADDAN MISHRA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|
NABBAN KHAN
|Communist Party of India
|3
|
RAM SHIROMANI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|
DHIRENDRA PRATAP SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|5
|
RAJWANT SINGH
|Shivsena
|6
|
HANOMAN PRASSAD MISHRA
|Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party
|7
|
RAM KUMAR PANDEY
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|8
|
UGRASEN SINGH
|Independent
|9
|
ARJUN
|Independent
|10
|
BALMUKUND
|Independent
Domariyaganj
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|AFTAB ALAM
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|CHANDRASH
|Indian National Congress
|3
|JAGDAMBIKA PAL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|ARJUN SINGH LODHI
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|5
|KESHARI NANDAN
|Sabka Dal United
|6
|KESHAV
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|7
|BRIJESH KUMAR
|Janhit Kisan Party
|8
|MOHAMMAD IRFAN
|Peace Party
|9
|SANJAY KUMAR CHAUHAN
|Nagrik Ekta Party
|10
|SHRAVAN KUMAR
|Independent
Basti
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|RAJ KISHOR SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|RAM PRASAD CHAUDHARY
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|HARISH CHANDRA ALIAS HARISH DWIVEDI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|PANKAJ DUBEY
|Lok Gathbandhan Party
|5
|PRAMOD SHUKLA
|Rashtrawadi Party of India,
|6
|RAM PRASAD CHAURASIYA
|Janhit Kisan Party
|7
|ROHIT KUMAR PATHAK
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|8
|VINOD KUMAR RAJBHAR
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|9
|CHANDRA MANI PANDEY
|Independent
|10
|BHAGWANDAS
|Independent
|11
|RANGI LAL YADAV
|Independent
Sant Kabir Nagar
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|PRAVEEN KUMAR NISHAD
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|BHAL CHANDRA YADAV
|Indian National Congress
|3
|BHEESHMA SHANKAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|AKHILESH KUMAR
|Moulik Adhikar Party
|5
|ANAND KUMAR GAUTAM
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|6
|RAJENDRA YADAV
|Independent
|7
|LOTAN PRASAD
|Independent
Lalganj
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Trilokinath
|Communist Party of India
|2
|Neelam Sonker
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Pankaj Mohan Sonkar
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Sangeeta Azad
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|Engineer Ajeet Sonkar
|Aam Aadmi Party
|6
|Chandrashekhar
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|7
|Dr. Deelip Kumar Saroj
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|8
|Pintoo
|Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
|9
|Radheshyam Gautam
|Rashtriya Ulama Council
|10
|Lcchiman Kannooizya
|Prithviraj Janshakti Party
|11
|Hemraj Paswan
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|12
|Akhilesh
|Independent
|13
|Ramchandar
|Independent
|14
|Santosh Kumar
|Independent
|15
|Subash Saroj
|Independent
Jaunpur
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KRISHNA PRATAP SINGH K.P.
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|DEO VRAT MISHRA
|Indian National Congress
|3
|SHYAM SINGH YADAV
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|AJAY KUMAR SHARMA
|Moulik Adhikar Party
|5
|ANIL
|Hum Sabki Party
|6
|COM. ASHOK KUMAR KHARWAR
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|7
|BRIJESH KUMAR
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|8
|NAVIN
|Voters Party International
|9
|MOTIUDDIN
|Rashtriya Ulama Council
|10
|RAJESH KUMAR
|Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
|11
|RUKMNI DEVI
|Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party
|12
|VINOD KUMAR
|Andaman & Nicobar Janta Party
|13
|VISHOK KUMAR VISHWAKARMA
|Nationalist Janshakti Party
|14
|SHESHMANI MAURYA
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|15
|SHYAMLAL
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|16
|SUNIL KUMAR
|Rashtriya Jan Gaurav Party
|17
|SANGEETA DEVI
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|18
|ASHOK KUMAR
|Independent
|19
|PRADEEP KUMAR PANDEY
|Independent
|20
|MADHAVENDRA PUSHKAR SINGH
|Independent
Machhlishahr
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Tribhuvan Ram (T.Ram)
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Bholanath (B.P. Saroj)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Dr. Amarnath Paswan
|Jan Adhikar Party
|4
|Garib
|Mahamukti Dal
|5
|Chanchal Kumar
|Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
|6
|Jitendra
|Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party
|7
|Dasharath
|Prithviraj Janshakti Party
|8
|Deep Chand Ram Urf B.D.O Sahab
|Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
|9
|Nandlal
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|10
|Brijesh Kumar
|Republican Party of India
|11
|Rajkeshar
|Sajag Samaj Party
|12
|Raj Nath
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|13
|Ram Naresh
|Moulik Adhikar Party
|14
|Gangaram
|Independent
|15
|Deepak Kumar "Nanhe"
|Independent
Bhadohi
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Akhilesh
|Nationalist Congress Party
|2
|RAMAKANT
|Indian National Congress
|3
|RAMESH CHAND
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|RANGNATH MISHRA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|6
|VINOD
|Hindusthan Nirman Dal
|7
|KULDEEP
|Independent
|8
|RAM SAKHA
|Independent
|9
|Satish Bahadur
|Independent
|10
|SUSHIL
|Independent
|11
|SAIYYAD MOHAMMAD ARIF
|Independent
|12
|SANTLAL
|Independent
Azamgarh
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Akhilesh Yadav
|Samajwadi Party
|2
|Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|Anil Singh
|Rashtriya Ulama Council
|4
|Abhimanyu Singh Sunny
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|5
|Arvind Kumar Pandey
|Nagrik Ekta Party
|6
|Ehsan Ahmad
|Naitik Party
|7
|Pawan Singh Samrat
|Aam Janta Party (India)
|8
|Pramod Tiwari
|Janhit Kisan Party
|9
|Mohinder Kumar
|Sarvshreshth Dal
|10
|Gorakhram Nishad
|Independent
|11
|Gaurav Singh
|Independent
|12
|Budhi Ram
|Independent
|13
|Rajaram Gond
|Independent
|14
|Rajiv Talwar
|Independent
|15
|Dr Rajeev Pandey
|Independent
Hectic electioneering in the state ended on Friday evening for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
For the BJP, campaigning peaked on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three back-to-back rallies in Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Allahabad. The same day, party president Amit Shah made his presence felt at four other meetings. The Prime Minister had also addressed two rallies in Pratapgarh and Basti last Saturday.
The opposition alliance in the state also focused on the Purvanchal region in the last few days. SP's Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal's Ajit Singh held a series of election meetings. For the Congress, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi led the campaigning, holding meetings and roadshows in Pratapgarh, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabirnagar over the last few days.
The Bharatiya Janata Party won 13 of these 14 constituencies in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The only exception was Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The BJP had swept the 2014 polls winning 71 of the total 80 seats in the state, with two others being won by ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The Congress won two and the SP five.
In Azamgarh this time, Akhilesh Yadav is trying to retain his father's seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav `Nirahua' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nirahua was honoured by the previous SP government led by Akhilesh Yadav with the state's Yash Bharti award.
Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest. The BJP has fielded Union minister Maneka Gandhi for the seat won by her son Varun Gandhi in 2014. She faces Sanjay Singh of the Congress. Altogether, 177 candidates are contesting in these 14 constituencies, where 2.53 crore people are eligible to vote across 16,998 polling centres.