Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

LUCKNOW: Voting in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Machchlishahr, Bhadohi and Azamgarh constituencies on May 12.

Full Coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

Live TV

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Full list of candidates going to polls in UP in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Sultanpur

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 CHANDRA BHADRA SINGH "SSONU" Bahujan Samaj Party 2 MANEKA SANJAI GANDHI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr. SANJAY SINH Indian National Congress 4 RISHABH SHRIVASTAVA Bhartiya Hind Fauj 5 KAMLA DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 NASIR ALI Bharat Prabhat Party 7 FIROJ AHAMAD Kanshiram Bahujan Dal 8 MANJU LATA PAL Aam Janta Party (India) 9 SUNITA RAJBHAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 10 HARI LAL Rastriya Insaaf Party 11 AKHILESH Independent 12 ABU UMAIMA Independent 13 MATHURA Independent 14 RAJ KUMAR Independent 15 VIRENDRA Independent

Pratapgarh

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHOK TRIPATHI Bahujan Samaj Party 2 RAJKUMARI RATNA SINGH Indian National Congress 3 SANGAM LAL GUPTA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 AKSHAY PRATAP SINGH ALIAS GOPAL JI Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 5 M. IRSHAD Sarvodaya Bharat Party 6 RAM BAHADUR SHARMA Moulik Adhikar Party 7 SHESHNATH TIWARI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 DR. B. L. VERMA Independent

Phulpur

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Keshari Devi Patel Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Pandhari Yadav Samajwadi Party 3 Pankaj Patel Indian National Congress 4 Atul Kumar Dwivedi Lok Gathbandhan Party 5 Kamala Prasad Ambedkar Yug Party 6 Dakkhini Prasad Kushwaha Rashtriya Garib Dal 7 Priya Singh Paul Alias Priyadarshini Gandhi Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 8 Ramnath Priydarshi Suman Rashtriya Janmat Party 9 Dr. Ramlakhan Chaurasiya Moulik Adhikar Party 10 Srichandra Kesarwani (Advocate) Baliraja Party 11 Sunil Kumar Maurya Pragatisheel Samaj Party 12 Sanjeev Kumar Mishra Yuva Vikas Party 13 Rishabh Pandey Independent 14 Dr. Neeraj Independent

Allahabad

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Girdhar Gopal Tripathi Communist Party of India 2 Yogesh Shukla Indian National Congress 3 Rajendra Singh Patel Samajwadi Party 4 Rita Bahuguna Joshi Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Ajeet Kumar Patel Pragatisheel Samaj Party 6 Abhimanyu Singh Patel Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 Om Guru Charandas Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 8 Gayatri Prasad Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 9 Bhawani Singh Aam Aadmi Party 10 Ram Pal Gupta Parivartan Samaj Party 11 Shiv Dutt Shukla Annadata Party 12 Shiv Prasad Lok Gathbandhan Party 13 Ajay Sharma Independent 14 Rabindra Kumar Srivastava Independent

Ambedkar Nagar

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Mukut Bihari Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Ritesh Pandey Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Ayodhya Bharat Prabhat Party 4 Ashutosh Moulik Adhikar Party 5 Parshuram Patel Hindusthan Nirman Dal 6 Premnath Nishad Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 Mastram Kori Swatantra Jantaraj Party 8 Rakesh Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 9 Ram Singar Voters Party International 10 Sushila Dinkar Bahujan Mukti Party 11 Taigar Ramnihor Patel 'Ratnashah' Independent

Shrawasti

Serial Number Name of Candidate Party 1 DADDAN MISHRA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 NABBAN KHAN Communist Party of India 3 RAM SHIROMANI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 DHIRENDRA PRATAP SINGH Indian National Congress 5 RAJWANT SINGH Shivsena 6 HANOMAN PRASSAD MISHRA Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party 7 RAM KUMAR PANDEY Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 UGRASEN SINGH Independent 9 ARJUN Independent 10 BALMUKUND Independent

Domariyaganj

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AFTAB ALAM Bahujan Samaj Party 2 CHANDRASH Indian National Congress 3 JAGDAMBIKA PAL Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ARJUN SINGH LODHI Bahujan Mukti Party 5 KESHARI NANDAN Sabka Dal United 6 KESHAV Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 7 BRIJESH KUMAR Janhit Kisan Party 8 MOHAMMAD IRFAN Peace Party 9 SANJAY KUMAR CHAUHAN Nagrik Ekta Party 10 SHRAVAN KUMAR Independent

Basti

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 RAJ KISHOR SINGH Indian National Congress 2 RAM PRASAD CHAUDHARY Bahujan Samaj Party 3 HARISH CHANDRA ALIAS HARISH DWIVEDI Bharatiya Janata Party 4 PANKAJ DUBEY Lok Gathbandhan Party 5 PRAMOD SHUKLA Rashtrawadi Party of India, 6 RAM PRASAD CHAURASIYA Janhit Kisan Party 7 ROHIT KUMAR PATHAK Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 VINOD KUMAR RAJBHAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 9 CHANDRA MANI PANDEY Independent 10 BHAGWANDAS Independent 11 RANGI LAL YADAV Independent

Sant Kabir Nagar

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRAVEEN KUMAR NISHAD Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHAL CHANDRA YADAV Indian National Congress 3 BHEESHMA SHANKAR Bahujan Samaj Party 4 AKHILESH KUMAR Moulik Adhikar Party 5 ANAND KUMAR GAUTAM Bahujan Mukti Party 6 RAJENDRA YADAV Independent 7 LOTAN PRASAD Independent

Lalganj

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Trilokinath Communist Party of India 2 Neelam Sonker Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Pankaj Mohan Sonkar Indian National Congress 4 Sangeeta Azad Bahujan Samaj Party 5 Engineer Ajeet Sonkar Aam Aadmi Party 6 Chandrashekhar Bharat Prabhat Party 7 Dr. Deelip Kumar Saroj Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 8 Pintoo Kanshiram Bahujan Dal 9 Radheshyam Gautam Rashtriya Ulama Council 10 Lcchiman Kannooizya Prithviraj Janshakti Party 11 Hemraj Paswan Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 12 Akhilesh Independent 13 Ramchandar Independent 14 Santosh Kumar Independent 15 Subash Saroj Independent

Jaunpur

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KRISHNA PRATAP SINGH K.P. Bharatiya Janata Party 2 DEO VRAT MISHRA Indian National Congress 3 SHYAM SINGH YADAV Bahujan Samaj Party 4 AJAY KUMAR SHARMA Moulik Adhikar Party 5 ANIL Hum Sabki Party 6 COM. ASHOK KUMAR KHARWAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 BRIJESH KUMAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 8 NAVIN Voters Party International 9 MOTIUDDIN Rashtriya Ulama Council 10 RAJESH KUMAR Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 11 RUKMNI DEVI Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 12 VINOD KUMAR Andaman & Nicobar Janta Party 13 VISHOK KUMAR VISHWAKARMA Nationalist Janshakti Party 14 SHESHMANI MAURYA Hindusthan Nirman Dal 15 SHYAMLAL Bharat Prabhat Party 16 SUNIL KUMAR Rashtriya Jan Gaurav Party 17 SANGEETA DEVI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 18 ASHOK KUMAR Independent 19 PRADEEP KUMAR PANDEY Independent 20 MADHAVENDRA PUSHKAR SINGH Independent

Machhlishahr

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Tribhuvan Ram (T.Ram) Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr. Amarnath Paswan Jan Adhikar Party 4 Garib Mahamukti Dal 5 Chanchal Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 6 Jitendra Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party 7 Dasharath Prithviraj Janshakti Party 8 Deep Chand Ram Urf B.D.O Sahab Kanshiram Bahujan Dal 9 Nandlal Bharat Prabhat Party 10 Brijesh Kumar Republican Party of India 11 Rajkeshar Sajag Samaj Party 12 Raj Nath Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 13 Ram Naresh Moulik Adhikar Party 14 Gangaram Independent 15 Deepak Kumar "Nanhe" Independent

Bhadohi

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Akhilesh Nationalist Congress Party 2 RAMAKANT Indian National Congress 3 RAMESH CHAND Bharatiya Janata Party 4 RANGNATH MISHRA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 6 VINOD Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 KULDEEP Independent 8 RAM SAKHA Independent 9 Satish Bahadur Independent 10 SUSHIL Independent 11 SAIYYAD MOHAMMAD ARIF Independent 12 SANTLAL Independent

Azamgarh

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party 2 Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Anil Singh Rashtriya Ulama Council 4 Abhimanyu Singh Sunny Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 5 Arvind Kumar Pandey Nagrik Ekta Party 6 Ehsan Ahmad Naitik Party 7 Pawan Singh Samrat Aam Janta Party (India) 8 Pramod Tiwari Janhit Kisan Party 9 Mohinder Kumar Sarvshreshth Dal 10 Gorakhram Nishad Independent 11 Gaurav Singh Independent 12 Budhi Ram Independent 13 Rajaram Gond Independent 14 Rajiv Talwar Independent 15 Dr Rajeev Pandey Independent

Hectic electioneering in the state ended on Friday evening for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

For the BJP, campaigning peaked on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three back-to-back rallies in Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Allahabad. The same day, party president Amit Shah made his presence felt at four other meetings. The Prime Minister had also addressed two rallies in Pratapgarh and Basti last Saturday.

The opposition alliance in the state also focused on the Purvanchal region in the last few days. SP's Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal's Ajit Singh held a series of election meetings. For the Congress, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi led the campaigning, holding meetings and roadshows in Pratapgarh, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabirnagar over the last few days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 13 of these 14 constituencies in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The only exception was Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The BJP had swept the 2014 polls winning 71 of the total 80 seats in the state, with two others being won by ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The Congress won two and the SP five.

In Azamgarh this time, Akhilesh Yadav is trying to retain his father's seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav `Nirahua' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nirahua was honoured by the previous SP government led by Akhilesh Yadav with the state's Yash Bharti award.

Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest. The BJP has fielded Union minister Maneka Gandhi for the seat won by her son Varun Gandhi in 2014. She faces Sanjay Singh of the Congress. Altogether, 177 candidates are contesting in these 14 constituencies, where 2.53 crore people are eligible to vote across 16,998 polling centres.