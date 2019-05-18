Full list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting in nine constituencies in West Bengal will be held in the last phase of Lok Sabha election on Sunday, May 19. The constituencies where poll will be held are -- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar.

While the campaigning in all the other states going to polls in the seventh phase ended on Friday, the Election Commission curtailed the campaigning in West Bengal 20 hours ahead of schedule, in the wake of violence between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kolkata. Parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.

Here is the full list of candidates going to poll in West Bengal:

BARASAT



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar All India Trinamool Congress 2 Mrinal Kanti Debnath Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Sukumar Bala Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Subrata Dutta Indian National Congress 5 Haripada Biswas All India Forward Bloc 6 Oli Mahammad Mallick Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 7 Tushar Ghosh SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 Dipankar Baidya Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.) 9 Debasish Biswas Amra Bangalee 10 Bani Chakraborty Shivsena 11 Saurav Basu Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 12 Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharjee Independent

BASIRHAT



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Abul Kashem Dhali Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Quazi Abdur Rahim Indian National Congress 3 Nusrat Jahan Ruhi All India Trinamool Congress 4 Pallab Sengupta Communist Party of India 5 Sayantan Basu Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Ajay Kumar Bain SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 Imamul Hasan Mallik Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 8 Md. Tabarok Hossain Molla All India Labour Party 9 Mizanoor Rahaman Independent 10 Amiya Sarkar Independent 11 Abdul Hannan Sardar Independent 12 Parimal Mistri Independent 13 Subhasis Kumar Bhowmik Independent

DIAMOND HARBOUR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ABHISHEK BANERJEE All India Trinamool Congress 2 NILANJAN ROY Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr. FUAD HALIM Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 MD. GORIBULLA MOLLA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 SOUMYA AICH ROY Indian National Congress 6 AJAY GHOSH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 SANTOSH KUMAR Shivsena 8 SWARNALATA SARKAR Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 9 PRABIR SARKAR Independent 10 SUBRATA BOSE Independent

DUM DUM



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 NARESH CHANDRA BARUI Bahujan Samaj Party 2 NEPALDEB BHATTACHARYA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 SAMIK BHATTACHARYA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SOUGATA RAY All India Trinamool Congress 5 SAURAV SAHA Indian National Congress 6 AMIT SENGUPTA Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.) 7 INDRANIL BANERJEE Shivsena 8 JHUMA SAHA Party for Democratic Socialism 9 TARUN KUMAR DAS SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 SHANKAR DAS Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 11 SATYA BRATA BANDYOPADHYAY Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 12 SUBIR DAS New Democratic Party of India

JADAVPUR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ANUPAM HAZRA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BIKASH RANJAN BHATTACHARYYA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 BIMAL KRISHNA MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 4 MIMI CHAKRABORTY All India Trinamool Congress 5 ANURADHA PUTATUNDA Party for Democratic Socialism 6 GOPAL NASKAR Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.) 7 DR NAZRUL ISLAM Mulnibasi Party of India 8 RUPA KHAN Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 9 SUJATA BANERJEE SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 ATANU CHATTERJEE Independent 11 KARTIK KAYAL Independent 12 KARTICK NASKAR Independent 13 MANGAL KUMAR SARDAR Independent

JAYNAGAR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 DR. ASHOK KANDARY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 TAPAN MONDAL Indian National Congress 3 PRATIMA MONDAL All India Trinamool Congress 4 SANKAR DEB MONDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 5 SUBHAS NASKAR Revolutionary Socialist Party 6 ASHOKE BAIRAGI New Democratic Party of India 7 JAYKRISHNA HALDAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 SWAPAN KUMAR MANDAL Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.)

KOLKATA DAKSHIN



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Chandra Kumar Bose Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Mala Roy All India Trinamool Congress 3 Mita Chakraborty Indian National Congress 4 Nandini Mukherjee Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 Sarfaraz Khan Bahujan Samaj Party 6 Debabrata Bera SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 Sridhar Chandra Bagari Shivsena 8 Badal Mondal Independent 9 Gautam Mitra Independent 10 Kashinath Das Independent 11 Niraj Agarwal Independent 12 Rita Dutta Independent 13 Santanu Roy Independent

KOLKATA UTTAR



Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 BANDYOPADHYAY SUDIP All India Trinamool Congress 2 KANINIKA BOSE (GHOSH) Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 OMPRAKASH PRAJAPATI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 RAHUL (BISWAJIT) SINHA Bharatiya Janata Party 5 SYED SHAHID IMAM Indian National Congress 6 BIJNAN KUMAR BERA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 JOYDEB DAS Bharateeya Manavadhikar party 8 MANAS MAJUMDER Shivsena 9 MANMOHAN GARODIA Rashtriya Ahinsa Manch 10 MD IMTIAZ KHAN Bharat Prabhat Party 11 MIR TIPU SULTAN ALI Party for Democratic Socialism 12 NARESH KR SINGH Jan Sangh Party 13 RATHINDRA NATH ROY Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 14 RINKU GUPTA Pyramid Party of India 15 SUBHASH VERMA Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 16 ANUJIT KUMAR NAN Independent 17 DEBJIT ROY CHOWDHURY Independent 18 KALIPADA JANA Independent 19 PANNA LAL SHAW Independent 20 SUMANTA BHOWMICK Independent 21 UTPAL BISWAS Independent

MATHURAPUR

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 KRITTIBAS SARDAR Indian National Congress 2 CHOUDHURY MOHAN JATUA All India Trinamool Congress 3 DR. SARAT CHANDRA HALDAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 SHYAMAPRASAD HALDER Bharatiya Janata Party 5 SOUMEN SARKAR Bahujan Samaj Party 6 AMITAV NASKAR New Democratic Party of India 7 PURNA CHANDRA NAIYA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 ASIT KUMAR HALDAR Independent 9 PRONAB KUMAR JATUA Independent

An electorate of 1,49,63,064 will decide the fate of 111 candidates in these nine seats. Eight seats, barring Jadavpur, will witness a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front. The Congress has given the Jadavpur seat a miss.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held four poll meetings on the last two days of the campaign, while CM Mamata Banerjee took part in several road shows at different places in the metropolis in the run-up to this phase.

