Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttarakhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Garhwal is one of five parliamentary constituencies in the northern state of Uttarakhand which will vote in a single phase in the Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11. The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23, 2019.

Garhwal constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments covering five districts - Chamoli, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency:-

1 Tirath Singh Rawat Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Manish Khanduri Indian National Congress 3 Dilendrr Pal Singh Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 4 Dr. Mukesh Semwal SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 Shanti Prasad Bhatt Uttarakhand Kranti Dal 6 Anandmani Dutt Joshi Independent 7 Bhagwat Prasad Independent 8 Dr. Ramendra Singh Bhandari Independent 9 Vinod Prasad Notiyal Independent

Adding an interesting twist to the electoral contest here, the Congress party has fielded Manish Khanduri, son of former state CM BC Khanduri. Since BC Khanduri is an influential BJP leader in the state and his son contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket could hit his image and that of his party. Former BJP Uttarakhand unit chief Tirath Singh Rawat, who is believed to be very close to the senior Khanduri, has been pitted against Congress party candidate Manish.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, BC Khanduri registered a decisive victory against his Congress rival Harak Singh Rawat. Khanduri won by a margin of almost 1.85 lakh votes. The voter turnout here the 2014 election was recorded at 53.98 percent.

In 2009 Lok Sabha election, Congress candidate Satpal Maharaj had managed to wrest this seat with a margin of over 17,000 votes.

The state of Uttarakhand has a total population of 10,117,000 and a sex ratio of 963 females per 1000 males. It has thirteen districts with almost 70% of the population residing in rural areas.

