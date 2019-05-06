Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Parliamentary Constituency of Ghosi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh formed before the 1957 elections.
Atul Kumar Singh of Communist Party of India, Atul Kumar Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Balkrishna of Indian National Congress and Harinarayan of Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the top candidates contesting the general elections 2019 from Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|ATUL KUMAR SINGH
|Communist Party of India
|2
|ATUL KUMAR SINGH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|BALKRISHNA
|Indian National Congress
|4
|HARINARAYAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|5
|ABUSHAD
|Akhand Samaj Party
|6
|KISHAN LAL
|Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party
|7
|GEETA
|Ambedkar Samaj Party
|8
|PARAS
|Rashtriya Jantantrik Bharat Vikas Party
|9
|MAHENDRA
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|10
|SHEFKAT TAKI
|Peace Party
|11
|PRAVEEN KUMAR SINGH
|Proutist Sarva Samaj
|12
|RAJESH
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|13
|SURYA KUMAR
|Independent
|14
|SURJEET KUMAR
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|15
|SANTOSH
|Independent
The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ghosi parliamentary constituency are Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad Gohna (SC), Mau and Rasara.
The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting is on May 23.
Harinarayan Rajbhar of BJP was elected Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Rajbhar got 379797 votes and decimated BSP's Dara Singh Chauhan in the 2014 polls.