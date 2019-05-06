close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

The Parliamentary Constituency of Ghosi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh formed before the 1957 elections.

Atul Kumar Singh of Communist Party of India, Atul Kumar Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Balkrishna of Indian National Congress and Harinarayan of Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the top candidates contesting the general elections 2019 from Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 ATUL KUMAR SINGH Communist Party of India
2 ATUL KUMAR SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party
3 BALKRISHNA Indian National Congress
4 HARINARAYAN Bharatiya Janata Party
5 ABUSHAD Akhand Samaj Party
6 KISHAN LAL Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party
7 GEETA Ambedkar Samaj Party
8 PARAS Rashtriya Jantantrik Bharat Vikas Party
9 MAHENDRA Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
10 SHEFKAT TAKI Peace Party
11 PRAVEEN KUMAR SINGH Proutist Sarva Samaj
12 RAJESH Gondvana Gantantra Party
13 SURYA KUMAR Independent
14 SURJEET KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
15 SANTOSH Independent

Also read: Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ghosi parliamentary constituency are Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad Gohna (SC), Mau and Rasara.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting is on May 23. 

Harinarayan Rajbhar of BJP was elected Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Rajbhar got 379797 votes and decimated BSP's Dara Singh Chauhan in the 2014 polls.

