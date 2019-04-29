close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Giridih Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Girdih Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Giridih Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Chandra Prakash Choudhary of AJSU Party, Jagarnath Mahto of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rasul Baksh of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Girdih Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand are being held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Chandra Prakash Choudhary AJSU Party
2 Jagarnath Mahto Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
3 Rasul Baksh Bahujan Samaj Party
4 Amit Jani Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena
5 Ahmad Ansari Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party
6 Chandra Deo Prasad Aihra National Party
7 Jogeshwar Thakur Vishva SHakti Party
8 Dwaraka Prasad Lala Republican Party of India (A)
9 Madhu Sudan Jharkhand Party (Secular),
10 Shibu Singh Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party
11 Sohrab Shah Bahujan Mukti Party
12 Rajendra Dasaundhi Independent
13 Sanjeev Kumar Mahato Independent
14 Simmi Suman Independent
15 Sunita Tudu Independent

Also read: Giridih Lok Sabha Constituency

Giridih constituency covers six assembly segments – Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Tundi and Baghmara.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ravindra Kumar Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 40 thousand votes. He had defeated Jagarnath Mahto of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Pandey had secured 391913 votes while Mahto got 351600 votes.

