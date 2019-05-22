Goa and four union territories set for Lok Sabha election result 2019 on Thursday

The fate of 50 candidates from six Lok Sabha constituencies of Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu combined will be decided when the counting of votes takes place and the result comes out on Thursday, May 23.

A total of 15 candidates contested for one seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 12 for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, 11 for one seat in Dadar and Nagar Haveli, eight for one seat in Lakshadweep and four candidates for one seat in Daman and Diu.

Goa

North Goa is one of the only two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with the other being South Goa. Both the constituencies went to poll in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the third phase on April 23.

North Goa recorded a total of 76.86 percent voter turnout in 2019 in contrast to 78.64 percent voter turnout in 2014.

South Goa, meanwhile, registered 73.19 percent voter turnout in 2019 in comparison to voter turnout percentage of 75.17 percent.

Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar and Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shripad Yesso Naik and Narendra Sawaikar and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dattatraya Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes are some of the prominent names contesting from Goa.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency is the lone constituency of this Union Territory.

The voting for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands took place in the first phase of voting on April 11 with at least 73 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise in contrast to a total voter turnout figure of 64.61 percent in 2014.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the lone parliamentary seat in this union territory was won by BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli

The voting for single Lok Sabha constituency in Dadar and Nagar Haveli took place in phase three on April 23. The union territory recorded 79.59 per cent voter turnout this year in comparison to 84.08 per cent voter turnout recorded in 2014.

The total number of electors in the constituency was 2,50,021 while the total voter turnout is 1, 98,985.

Congress' Tokiya Prabhubhai, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai , Bahujan Mukti Party's Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai and Shivsena's Patel Ankita Amrutbhai are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep went to poll in the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha Election on April 11. The union territory recorded a higher voter turnout of 84.96 percent.

In the 2014 general elections, Mohammed Faizal of the P. P. Nationalist Congress party won from this constituency. Faizal was once again named as NCP's candidate for Lok Sabha 2019 election and he faced off Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed of Congress, BJP's Abdul Khader Haji and CPI (M)'s Sherif Khan, among others.

Daman and Diu

The voting for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Daman and Diu, the second smallest union territory of India, was held in the third phase of the 2019 general election on April 23.

A total voter turnout of 71.83 per cent was recorded in 2019 in comparison to 77.84 per cent voter turnout in 2014 general elections. The total number of electors in the constituency is 1,21,729 while the total voter turnout is 87,442.

Congress' Ketan Dahyabhai Patel, BJP's Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, BSP's Sakil Latif Khan are few prominent candidates contesting from Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Constituency.