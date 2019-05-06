Godda Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Godda Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 19.

Zaffar Obaid of Bahujan Samaj Party, Nishikant Dubey of Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrangi Mahtha of Bahujan Mukti Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Godda Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand are being held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

Live TV

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Godda Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Zaffar Obaid Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Nishikant Dubey Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Pradeep Yadav Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 4 Asha Makede Pichhara Samaj Party United 5 Noor Hassan Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular) 6 Bajrangi Mahtha Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Murari Kapri Aam Adhikar Morcha 8 Anup Kumar Sinha Independent 9 Jitendra Kumar Barnwal Independent 10 Madhusudan Ray Independent 11 Mahesh Kumar Suman Independent 12 K. Rangaiah Independent 13 Birendra Kumar Independent

Also read: Godda Lok Sabha Constituency

Godda constituency covers six assembly segments – Madhupur, Deoghar which is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes, Jarmundi, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nishikant Dubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 60 thousand votes. Furkan Ansari of the Indian National Congress (INC). Dubey had secured 380500 votes while Ansari got 319818 votes.