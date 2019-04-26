close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Guna Lok Sabha constituency

Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia of the Congress party was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Guna Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats allotted to the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Comprising a total of eight assembly constituencies this parliamentary constituency has the assembly segments of Guna and Ashok Nagar, which are the two seats which are reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Guna parliamentary constituency are -Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi and Mungaoli.

The election in this constituency will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12. In total, the polling in the sixth phase will be held in 9 constituencies spread across seven states on May 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, the polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on May 12.

Scindia got 517036 votes and decimated Jaibhansingh Pawaiya (BJP) who got 396244 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party has renominated Scindia as its candidate from the Guna seat, while the BJP has fielded Dr KP Yadav from here.

Madhya Pradesh had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 Lok Sabha constituencies including Gwalior, Guna, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Indore.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.

