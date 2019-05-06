Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Anurag Singh Thakur of Bharatiya Janata Party, Desh Raj of Bahujan Samaj Party and Ram Lal Thakur of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 from Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election will be held in a single phase in all the constituencies and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ANURAG SINGH THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party 2 DESH RAJ Bahujan Samaj Party 3 RAM LAL THAKUR Indian National Congress 4 KRISHAN GOPAL Satya Bahumat Party 5 TULSI RAM SHARMA All India Forward Bloc 6 RAM SINGH SHUKLA Bahujan Mukti Party 7 ASHISH KUMAR Independent 8 ASHOK KUMAR Independent 9 PARVEEN THAKUR Independent 10 RADHA KRISHAN Independent 11 VIKASH KUMAR Independent

Hamirpur constituency covers 17 assembly segments – Dehra, Sujanpur, Jaswan-Pragpur, Hamirpur, Bhoranj, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Sri Naina Deviji, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Dharampur and Kutleher.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Anurag Singh Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 98 thousand votes. He had defeated Rajender Singh Rana of the Indian National Congress. Thakur had secured 448035 votes while Rana got 349632 votes.