Hathras Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The Hathras Parliamentary Constituency came into existence in 1952.

It comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments and is reserved for the SC category.

The constituency covers the Hathras District which has an area of 1,840 sq km. The district belongs to the Aligarh Division and divided into four tehsils with its headquarters located in Hathras city.

The electors in the Hathras Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

Rajesh Kumar Diwaker of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Diwaker was elected from this seat. Diwaker defeated Manoj Kumar Soni of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party.

Rajesh Kumar Diwaker got 544,277 votes in his favour as compared to his nearest BSP rival Manoj Kumar Soni who bagged 217,891 votes.

There were a total number of 1,758,927 electors here last time out of which 1,049,273 cast their votes. The voter turnout recorded here was 59.65 %.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, major political parties have declared their candidates from the seat and there are independent candidates fighting from the seat too.

This time, the ruling BJP has fielded Rajveer Singh Balmiki (Diler) from the Hathras-SC seat, while the INC has given the ticket to Trilokiram Diwakar and the SP has fielded Ramji Lal Suman.

The seven-phased General Election 2019 will be held throughout the country beginning April 11 till May 19, 2019. The combined results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23, 2019.