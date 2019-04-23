Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency presently covers the entire Hoshangabad district and parts of Narsinghpur and Raisen districts.

Uday Pratap Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party, MP Choudhary of Bahujan Samaj Party and Shailendra Diwan Chandarbhan Singh of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Hoshangabad, Sohagpur, Pipariya and Udaipura.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 UDAY PRATAP SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 M.P. CHOUDHARY Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SHAILENDRA DIWAN CHANDARBHAN SINGH Indian National Congress 4 DINESH KATARE Ambedkarite Party of India 5 DEVENDRA SHARMA Sapaks Party 6 BHAVANI SHANKAR SAINI (MONU SAINI) Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 RAJESH KUMAR UIKEY Gondvana Gantantra Party 8 ARYA RAVI PARIHAR Independent 9 DIWAN SHAILENDRA Independent 10 MADAN MOHAN Independent 11 SHALIGRAM MAKODIYA Independent

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Uday Pratap Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.