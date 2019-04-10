In message to electorate, Chief Election Commissioner appeals all to vote

New Delhi: India is set to vote in the first of seven phases in the Lok Sabha election 2019 on Thursday and on the eve of voting, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked people to come out in big numbers.

Over 14 crore Indians are eligible to cast their vote across 91 constituencies in 20 states and union territories on Thursday. A high voter turnout can set the right tempo in an election which is the largest exercise in democracy in the entire world. The Election Commission says that no effort has been spared to ensure peaceful and fair polling, and now it is up to voters to make the 17th Lok Sabha election a success. "It's a humble appeal that more and more people should come and cast their votes so that the bedrock of democracy strengthens," said Arora. "Our efforts will be fructified if each one of us who is an elector shows adequate zeal and faith in the democratic system."

In all, 90 crore Indians are eligible to vote in the election this year. The average voter turnout in 2014 Lok Sabha election was 66.38 per cent - the highest-ever in the country's history. A large chunk of the credit goes to the EC in ensuring that voters are aware that voting is not just their right but also their duty.

This year, the EC has gone even further in ensuring voters are aware of all election-related procedures. Social media channels have been used, banners put on four long-distance trains, an election guide issued and a number of such steps have been taken in the hopes of an even higher voter turnout this year.