Indore Lok Sabha Constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Indore Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Shankar Lalwani of Bharatiya Janata Party, Pankaj Sanghvi of Indian National Congress and Er. Deepchand Ahirwal of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Indore Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Indore Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Serial Number Candidate Name Party Name 1 SHANKAR LALWANI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 PANKAJ SANGHVI Indian National Congress 3 ER. DEEPCHAND AHIRWAL Bahujan Samaj Party 4 BHAVANA KISHORE SANGELIYA Janata Congress 5 RAJENDRA AGARWAL 'RAJU' Socialist Party (India) 6 KAMLESH VAISHNAV Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 IFTIKHAR AHMED KHAN Minorities Democratic Party 8 DHEERAJ DUBEY PATRAKAR Sapaks Party 9 MAHENDRA TIKLIYA Independent 10 RAMESH PATIL Independent 11 PRAKASH VERMA Independent 12 AJMERA S PRAVEEN KUMAR Independent 13 HAJI MUSTAK ANSARI Independent 14 RANJEET GOHAR Independent 15 NASIR MOHAMMAD Independent 16 SRI IMRAN BAKSH Independent 17 RAJKARAN YADAV (TEEMAI) Independent 18 DR. SANDEEP VASANTRAO KADWE Independent 19 SHRI SURENDRA Independent 20 SHAILENDRA SHARMA Independent 21 PARMANAND TOLANI Independent

Indore covers eight assembly segments– Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau and Sanwer which is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 4.66 lakh votes. She had defeated Satyanarayan Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). Mahajan had secured 854972 votes while Patel got 388071 votes.