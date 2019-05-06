close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Indore Lok Sabha Constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Indore Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Indore Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Shankar Lalwani of Bharatiya Janata Party, Pankaj Sanghvi of Indian National Congress and Er. Deepchand Ahirwal of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Indore Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial Number Candidate Name Party Name
1

SHANKAR LALWANI

 Bharatiya Janata Party
2

PANKAJ SANGHVI

 Indian National Congress
3

ER. DEEPCHAND AHIRWAL

 Bahujan Samaj Party
4

BHAVANA KISHORE SANGELIYA

 Janata Congress
5

RAJENDRA AGARWAL 'RAJU'

 Socialist Party (India)
6

KAMLESH VAISHNAV

 Hindusthan Nirman Dal
7

IFTIKHAR AHMED KHAN

 Minorities Democratic Party
8

DHEERAJ DUBEY PATRAKAR

 Sapaks Party
9

MAHENDRA TIKLIYA

 Independent
10

RAMESH PATIL

 Independent
11

PRAKASH VERMA

 Independent
12

AJMERA S PRAVEEN KUMAR

 Independent
13

HAJI MUSTAK ANSARI

Independent
14

RANJEET GOHAR

 Independent
15

NASIR MOHAMMAD

 Independent
16

SRI IMRAN BAKSH

 Independent
17

RAJKARAN YADAV (TEEMAI)

 Independent
18

DR. SANDEEP VASANTRAO KADWE

 Independent
19

SHRI SURENDRA

 Independent
20

SHAILENDRA SHARMA

 Independent
21

PARMANAND TOLANI

 Independent

Also read: Indore Lok Sabha Constituency

Indore covers eight assembly segments–  Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau and Sanwer which is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 4.66 lakh votes. She had defeated Satyanarayan Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). Mahajan had secured 854972 votes while Patel got 388071 votes.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019IndoreMadhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
