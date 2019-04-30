Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kanthi is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting in Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Sisir Kumar Adhikari of All India Trinamool Congress, Dipak Kumar Das of Indian National Congress, Debasish Samanta of Bharatiya Janata Party and Paritosh Pattanayak of Communist Party of India (Marxist) are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Kanthi Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Live TV

Kanthi parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Chandipur, Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Kanthi Dakshin and Ramnagar.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kanthi Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Sisir Kumar Adhikari All India Trinamool Congress 2 Dipak Kumar Das Indian National Congress 3 Debasish Samanta Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Paritosh Pattanayak Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 Khokan Barman Bahujan Samaj Party 6 Kenaram Misra Shivsena 7 Manas Pradhan SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)

Also read: Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Adhikari Sisir Kumar had won the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 229490 votes.

Adhikari Sisir Kumar had bagged 676,749 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Tapas Sinha who secured 448,259 votes.