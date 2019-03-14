Karimganj is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments - Ratabari, Patharkandi, Karimganj North, Karimganj South, Badarpur, Hailakandi, Katlicherra and Algapur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, AIUDF's Radheshyam Biswas emerged victorious by defeating BJP's Krishna Das and Congress' Lalit Mohan Suklabadiya. His win was by a margin of over one lakh votes and the voter turnout here was 76.14 per cent.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, it was Suklabadiya who had triumphed after a voter turnout of 64.13 per cent. The Congress leader had brought down candidates from AIUDF (then known as AUDF) and BJP.

The total number of electors in Karimganj constituency is close to 12 lakh and the Karimganj district - apart from his rich history, especially because it was an important centre in eastern India during the freedom struggle, is an important trade and economic point in the state of Assam.