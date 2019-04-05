हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency of Assam.

Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Karimganj is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

Assam Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KRIPANATH MALLAH Bharatiya Janata Party
2 CHANDAN DAS All India Trinamool Congress
3 SWARUP DAS Indian National Congress
4 RADHESHYAM BISWAS All India United Democratic Front
5 AJOY KUMAR SARKAR All India Forward Bloc
6 NIKHIL RANJAN DAS Hindusthan Nirman Dal
7 RADHESHYAM BISWAS All India United Democratic Front
8 PROBASH CHANDRA SARKAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
9 ANUPAM SINGHA Independent
10 PARIKSHIT ROY Independent
11 RABINDRA CHANDRA DAS Independent
12 RAJU DAS Independent
13 KESHAB LAL DAS Independent
14 RAMNARAYAN SUKLABAIDYA Independent
15 SATYAJIT DAS Independent
16 HARILAL RABIDAS Independent

The total number of electors in Karimganj constituency is close to 12 lakh and the Karimganj district - apart from his rich history, especially because it was an important centre in eastern India during the freedom struggle, is an important trade and economic point in the state of Assam.

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019KarimganjAssam Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

West Bengal: Body found hanging in BJP booth office in Siliguri

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Rahul Gandhi's reveals his worth, assests rose from Rs 9.4 crore to 15.8 crore in five years