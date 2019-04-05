Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Karimganj is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KRIPANATH MALLAH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 CHANDAN DAS All India Trinamool Congress 3 SWARUP DAS Indian National Congress 4 RADHESHYAM BISWAS All India United Democratic Front 5 AJOY KUMAR SARKAR All India Forward Bloc 6 NIKHIL RANJAN DAS Hindusthan Nirman Dal 7 RADHESHYAM BISWAS All India United Democratic Front 8 PROBASH CHANDRA SARKAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 ANUPAM SINGHA Independent 10 PARIKSHIT ROY Independent 11 RABINDRA CHANDRA DAS Independent 12 RAJU DAS Independent 13 KESHAB LAL DAS Independent 14 RAMNARAYAN SUKLABAIDYA Independent 15 SATYAJIT DAS Independent 16 HARILAL RABIDAS Independent

The total number of electors in Karimganj constituency is close to 12 lakh and the Karimganj district - apart from his rich history, especially because it was an important centre in eastern India during the freedom struggle, is an important trade and economic point in the state of Assam.