Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kasargod is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala. It is one of the key strongholds of Communist Party of India (Marxist) since 1967. Before that, the constituency stayed for few years with Congress and later with CPI. SInce 1957, Congress has won the seat thrice with last in 1984.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, CPI(M)'s sitting MP and veteran parliamentarian P Karunakaran had won from the seat in a close fight with Congress candidate T Siddique with a margin of 6921 votes. BJP had fielded K. Surendran from the seat, came third, with total votes of 172,826.

This year, CPI(M) dropped 73-year-old P Karunakaran and named KP Satheesh Chandran from the seat. BJP has named Shri Raveesh Thantri Kuntar while Congress named Rajmohan Unnithan from the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

1 Adv. Basheer Alady Bahujan Samaj Party 2 K. P. Sathishchandran Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Rajmohan Unnithan Indian National Congress 5 Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar Bharatiya Janata Party 6 K. P. Sathishchandran Communist Party of India (Marxist) 7 Govindan B Alinthazhe Independent 8 Narendra Kumar. K Independent 9 Rajmohan Unnithan Indian National Congress 10 Ranadivan. R. K Independent 11 Rameshan Bandadka Independent 12 Saji Independent 13 SANJEEVA SHETTY Bharatiya Janata Party

The district has a population of 13,07,375 people, according to the 2011 Census of India.

Seven assembly segments make up this constituency of Kasaragod, out of which Kanhangad is a constituency reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.