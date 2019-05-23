Lok Sabha election results 2019: UDF vs Left Democratic Front in Kerala as trends and winners pour in

The counting of votes for 20 Lok Sabha seats is Kerala along with other 522 seats, spread across 29 states and seven union territories, is all set to begin at 8 am on Thursday. Election trends will start pouring in at around 10 am, depicting the probable winners as well as the trailing candidates. However, the final result can be delayed by five hours this time around after the Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to also take into account the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally.

The VVPAT slips of at least five EVMs per assembly segment in a Lok Sabha constituency will be counted and the tallying of votes will take place only after the last round of counting. Kerala saw a triangular battle between the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF)the Communist Party of India (Marxist)(CPI)(M) led Left Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at least in Pathanamthitta, which is the epicentre of the Sabarimala Temple protests.

Here are the latest trends of the Lok Sabha election result from Kerala:

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Rahul Gandhi has extended his lead in Wayanad to 1,24,537 seats against CPI's PP Suneer.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress is leading from 15 seats, while LDF is leading from four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is way ahead in Wayanad, leading by approximately 60,000 votes against P.P. Suneer.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress-led UDF is leading in the state with 12 states while the LDF is currently leading from seven Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. The BJP, meanwhile, is leading from one seat.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently leading from Wayanad by approximately 30,000 votes.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently leading from Wayanad by 16,842 votes against CPI P.P. Suneer.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: The LDF is leading from five seats while Congress is currently leading from three Lok Sabha constituency in the state.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading on four seats in Kerala while the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance is currently leading from three seats.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Kerala Congress' Thomas Chazhikadan is leading by 937 votes against V.N. Vasavan of Communist Party of India (Marxist).

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Adv. Dean Kuriakose of Congress is currently leading from Idukki constituency against Independent candidate Joice George.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor trailing from Thiruvananthapuram constituency against former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi leading from Wayanad.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: The counting of votes begins.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram in Thycaud ahead of counting of votes.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan said that for the development of the state and welfare of its people, Kerala should move along with the Bharatiya Janata party-led NDA govt in Delhi.