Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Arun Subhashchandra Yadav of Indian National Congress, Dayaram Korku (Thakur Dada) of Bahujan Samaj Party and Nandkumar Singh Chauhan (Nandu Bhaiya) of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Live TV

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ARUN SUBHASH CHANDRA YADAV Indian National Congress 2 DAYARAM KORKU (THAKUR DADA) Bahujan Samaj Party 3 NANDKUMAR SINGH CHOUHAN (NANDU BHAIYA) Bharatiya Janata Party 4 AAKASH BIRLA Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party 5 KISHOR YADAV Hindusthan Nirman Dal 6 DARASINGH PATEL KHATVASHE Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party 7 REENA DAMLE Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 RUKUM SHAH All India Ulama Congress 9 NARAYAN CHANDEL Independent 10 BABA ABDUL HAMEED Independent 11 BHAGWANSINGH PYARSINGH Independent

Also read: Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency

Khandwa covers eight assembly segments– Bagali, Mandhata, Khandwa, Pandhana, Nepanagar, Burhanpur, Bikhangaon and Badwah.

In the 2014, Lok Sabha election, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 2.59 lakh votes. He had defeated Arun Subhashchandra Yadav of the Indian National Congress (INC). Chauhan had secured 717357 votes while Yadav got 457643 votes.