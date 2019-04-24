Khunti Lok Sabha constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Khunti Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand state. This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

Arjun Munda of Bharatiya Janata Party, Indumati Mundu of Bahujan Samaj Party, Kali Charan Munda of Indian National Congress and Ajay Topno of Jharkhand Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Khunti Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

The Khunti Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of six assembly segments - Kharsawan, Tamar, Topa, Khunti, Kolebira and Simdega.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Khunti Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARJUN MUNDA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 INDUMATI MUNDU Bahujan Samaj Party 3 KALI CHARAN MUNDA Indian National Congress 4 AJAY TOPNO Jharkhand Party 5 ABINASHI MUNDU Hum Bhartiya Party 6 NEEL JUSTINE BECK Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh 7 MUNNA BARAIK Aihra National Party 8 SIBIL KANDULNA Rashtriya Sangail Party 9 NIYARAN HERENJ Independent 10 MEENAKSHI MUNDA Independent 11 SUKHRAM HERENJ Independent

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission of India. The counting will be held on May 23.

Kariya Munda of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Munda received 2,69,185 votes and defeated Jharkhand Party candidate Anosh Ekka who got 1,76,937 votes.