Killing of Arunachal MLA 'an attempt to disturb peace in Northeast': Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed his ''anguish'' over the killing of NNP MLA Tirong Aboh, his son and nine others in Arunachal Pradesh by suspected NSCN rebels and termed it as an "outrageous attempt" to disturb peace in the Northeast.

Singh took to Twitter to condemn the shocking incident.

"Shocked and anguished by the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh ji, his family and others in Arunachal Pradesh. It is an outrageous attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in the North East. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved families," the Home Minister said in a tweet.

Singh's deputy Kiren Rijiju also condemned the incident and demanded strictest possible action against those behind the killing of the Arunachal MLA.

In his message, Rijiju said that he was ''shocked and saddened'' by the brutal attack and tragic killing of Aboh, his family members and others.

"Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack," Rijiju said in a tweet.

Reacting to the killing of MLA Aboh and his family, former Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and NPP leader Kumar Waii said, ''I condemn this incident. This kind of incident has never taken place before. An inquiry into the incident is important. A political rival has done this.''

Suspected Naga rebels had on Tuesday gunned down Aboh, a sitting MLA from Khonsa West constituency, and 10 others, including his son and security personnel, in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The MLA was seeking re-election from the same constituency on a ticket of the National People's Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Aboh was on his way from Assam to his constituency, along with his family members, three police personnel and a poll agent, when suspected NSCN-IM rebels opened fire at their vehicles around 11.30 AM.

CRPF officials also confirmed that convoy of Aboh was ambushed by unknown rebels in which total 11 people got killed including the MLA, his son, PSO and others.

In view of the shocking killing of the NNP MLA, additional CRPF troops have been rushed to the area.

