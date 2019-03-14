हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency

Kokrajhar is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Naba Kumar Sarania (in blue shirt above) registered an emphatic win as an Independent candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in Kokrajhar constituency. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MSDESkillIndia)

Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency covers 10 assembly segments - Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar East (ST), Kokrajhar West (ST), Sidli (ST), Bijni, Sorbhog, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Barama (ST) and Chapaguri (ST).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, Independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania defeated another Independent candidate Urkhao Gwra Brahma by a massive margin of 3,55,779 votes. This was the highest margin of win in terms of votes ever in elections in the state of Assam and the overall voter turnout here at the time was 81.32 per cent.

Interestingly, 49-year-old Sarania (also known as Heera) was a commander in militant outfit ULFA before entering politics.

In 2009 elections, before Sarania joined politics, the Bodoland People's Front managed to script a win by defeating Independents and the Asom Gana Parishad candidate. The voter turnout that year was 73.65 per cent.

The total number of electors in this constituency is over 15 lakh.

