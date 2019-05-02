Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of West Bengal. It was formed on 1951.

Chandra Kumar Bose of Bharatiya Janata Party, Mala Roy of All India Trinamool Congress, Mita Chakraborty of Indian National Congress, Nandini Mukherjee of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sarfaraz Khan of Bahujan Samaj Party and Sridhar Chandra Bagari of Shivsena are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Chandra Kumar Bose Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Mala Roy All India Trinamool Congress 3 Mita Chakraborty Indian National Congress 4 Nandini Mukherjee Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 Sarfaraz Khan Bahujan Samaj Party 6 Debabrata Bera SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 Sridhar Chandra Bagari Shivsena 8 Badal Mondal Independent 9 Gautam Mitra Independent 10 Kashinath Das Independent 11 Niraj Agarwal Independent 12 Rita Dutta Independent 13 Santanu Roy Independent

It has seven segments of Vidhan Sabha. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Kolkata Dakshin parliamentary constituency are - Kasba, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari and Ballygunge.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Subrata Bakshi of AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Subrata Bakshi bagged 431,715 votes and defeated Tathagata Roy of the BJP who bagged 295,376 votes.