Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of West Bengal. It was formed on 1951.

It has seven segments of Vidhan Sabha. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Kolkata Dakshin parliamentary constituency are - Kasba, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Kolkata Port, Bhabanipur, Rashbehari and Ballygunge.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19.

In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

Live TV

In West Bengal, the polling will be held in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh phase on May 19.

Subrata Bakshi of AITC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Subrata Bakshi bagged 431,715 votes and defeated Tathagata Roy of the BJP who bagged 295,376 votes.

Some of the prominent candidates contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election from this constituency are - Chandra Kumar Bose (BSP), Mita Chakraborty (INC), Mala Roy (TMC) and Dr Nandini Mukherjee (CPI-M).

Kolkata Dakshin has traditionally been a Trinamool Congress bastion and the constituency has voted in favour of the AITC candidate for long.

In 2011 by-election, Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had won this seat by trouncing R Banerjee of the CPM.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.