Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Kurukshetra constituency covers eight assembly segments – Radaur, Ladwa, Shahbad, Thanesar, Pehowa, Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal and Pundri.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Raj Kumar Saini of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.29 lakh votes. He had defeated Balbir Saini of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Raj Kumar Saini had secured 418112 votes while Balbir Saini got 288376 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 75.82 percent across 1542 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Naveen Jindal of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Chhattar Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, Naveen Jindal of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 1.18 lakh votes against Ashok Kumar Arora of the INLD. While Jindal got 397204 seats, Arora got 278475 seats.

Other members in the fray were Gurdyal Singh Saini of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Jaswant Singh Cheema of Haryana Janhit Congress (BL).