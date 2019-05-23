List of Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 constituencies. The state will witness an intense battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress.

The key candidates in the fray are BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur who will battle it out against Congress's Digvijay Singh. Congress has fielded Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna while the BJP candidate from the seat is K P Yadav. BJP has fielded Shankar Lalwani for the Indore seat who will be fighting against Congress's Pankaj Sanghvi.

The exit polls predicted that BJP will make a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh with 27 of the total 29 seats while Congress will win 1 to 3 seats in the state.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party MORENA BHIND GWALIOR GUNA SAGAR TIKAMGARH DAMOH KHAJURAHO SATNA REWA SIDHI SHAHDOL JABALPUR MANDLA BALAGHAT CHHINDWARA HOSHANGABAD VIDISHA BHOPAL RAJGARH DEWAS UJJAIN MANDSOUR RATLAM DHAR INDORE KHARGONE KHANDWA BETUL Live TV The state recorded a total voter turnout of 74.90 percent when it first went to poll in the fourth phase while in the fifth phase Madhya Pradesh recorded 69.14 percent voter's turnout, with a total number of electors being 11937625, while the voter turnout was 8253634.

In the sixth phase of election in the state, eight Lok Sabha seats namely Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, and Rajgarh went to polls and recorded 65.24 percent voter turnout. The voting for the remaining eight Lok Sabha seats in the state took place during the seventh and final phase of election on Sunday.