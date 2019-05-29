Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee pulls out of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have been holding marathon meetings to finalise the members of the new Council of Ministers including those who will be part of the Cabinet. Modi will be sworn in for a second term as the Prime Minister on Thursday at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the Union Council of Ministers.

The Congress camp, on the other hand, is preparing for a post-Rahul Gandhi scenario after he refused to budge from his decision to quit as the party president in wake of the party's poll debacle, a move supported by his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Several other opposition parties, including the TMC and JD(S), are holding meetings to decode the reasons behind their poll loss.

Here are the latest updates:

* West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pulls out of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. "The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party," she tweeted.

The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party pic.twitter.com/Mznq0xN11Q — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 29, 2019

* Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kanimozhi resign from Rajya Sabha.

* BJP MP and Amit Shah could be the next finance minister, say sources

* Ending all speculations, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to be a minister in the new BJP government due to health reasons.

"I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing," he tweeted.

I have today written a letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

* The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi giving up the reins of the party after RJD's dismal show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, sources said. It is to be noted that the RJD had failed to win even a single seat out of 40 at stake in Bihar.

* In March 2019, before the seven-phased Lok Sabha election were about to begin, Time magazine had featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its cover and referred to him as 'India's Divider-in-Chief'. Months later, after election results gave a massive mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party paving way for him to become India's prime minister fpr the second time, the magazine has yet again published another article. However, this time, the article heaps praises on Modi.

* Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) are meeting today amid reports of a rift between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in the state. According to sources, top Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and KC Venugopal rushed to the state capital to diffuse the simmering tension in the coalition.

* The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will meet on Wednesday at 2:30 pm at the state party headquarters. The meeting will be presided by the Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, a party spokesperson said. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Avinash Pandey and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also attend the meet.

* YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (May 30). The party swept the recent polls, winning 151 seats out of the 175-member Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in Andhra Pradesh.