Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation with 'important message'

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to woo voters with promises and assurances galore. Leaders of different parties - apart from targeting one another - have started highlighting the achievements of their respective parties and are expected to go the extra distance on the campaign trail.

There have also been reports of some leaders being disgruntled with their respective parties over ticket distribution. While the list of leaders switching allegiances continues to swell, the election trail is only hotting up.

Here are the live and latest updates from Wednesday (March 27):

* Twitter abuzz with speculation on what PM Modi would be speaking on.

* PM Modi says he will address the nation at 1145hrs.

PM Modi tweets he will send an 'important message.'

???? ?????? ??????????, ?? ????? ???? 11.45 - 12.00 ??? ??? ?? ?????????? ????? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?????? I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

* Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' joins BJP.

* Priyanka arrives in Amethi, welcomed with garlands.

* P Chidambaram defends Congress' NYAY scheme for the poor in the country if the party wins Lok Sabha election.

"We believe India has the capacity to implement this program. We have taken into account all factors - consumption patterns, varied incomes, what is required to keep a family above the poverty line."

"We believe that the Government of India has the ability to pay Rs 6,000 per month each to 20% of India's poorest families. We have consulted a number of economists on this and they broadly agree that it is possible."

"The scheme will be rolled out in phases. There will be an expert committee to design the scheme at each phase."

* EC sends notice to makers of film 'PM Narendra Modi.' (Read full report here)

* Priyanka has reached Lucknow from where she will go to Amethi.

Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Lucknow, to visit Amethi & Rae Bareli today & tomorrow and Ayodhya on 29th March. pic.twitter.com/2X1IyTxQiJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019

* Sources say actor Urmila Matondkar will join Congress today at 1330hrs. She may be named as the party candidate from Bombay North.

* Election Commission asks Ministry of Railways and Civil Aviation Ministry to explain why tickets and boarding pass still have photos of PM Modi despite the Model Code of Conduct being in effect. (Read full report here)

* Verbal duel between BJP and Congress leaders is intensifying by the day. After Priyanka taking on Adityanath, the UP CM has hit back hard. In Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu has found support in Farooq Abdullah in his battle against YSR. Mufti has taken on the NDA government while Arvind Kejriwal has slammed Congress' Sheila Dikshit.

* PM Narendra Modi will lead BJP's campaign charge in Chhattisgarh from April 6. (Read full report here)

* Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to arrive in Amethi and will hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. Amethi is the parliamentary constituency of Rahul Gandhi.