Lok Sabha election 2019: Exit polls predict big win for YSRCP in Andhra; TRS set to sweep Telangana

NEW DELHI: The polling for all the 543 constituencies spread across seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019 concluded on Sunday evening. The polling in West Bengal took place in 42 constituencies in seven phases and a total of 466 candidates were in the fray. However, violence and ruckus were witnessed in the state during polling in all the phases.

After polling concluded at 6 PM, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta – are releasing their exit poll results on the election about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared. Zee News is showing the "poll of polls" Maha Exit Poll which includes details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels.

The exit polls prediction for the political parties and their alliances has started pouring in after Election Commission (EC) lifted its embargo on airing exit polls. The EC had earlier notified that the prohibition on exit polls will continue till 6.30 PM on Sunday. The EC had in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on May 19. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu may get another term in the state, but arch-rival Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP is likely to crush his dream of playing the kingmaker's role at the Centre by making a significant dent in the Lok Sabha elections, according to most exit polls.

Here are the exit poll predictions for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:-

# News24-Chanakya Exit poll: N Chandrababu Naidu's ruling Telugu Desam Party likely to win 17 seats. YS Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party is set to follow with 8 seats.

# News18-IPSOS Exit poll predicts no clear winner in Andhra Pradesh.

# Republic-CVoter Exit poll: Predicts that N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party will bag 14 seats. The YSRCP is set to get 11 seats. Neither BJP nor Congress will have an impact, according to prediction.

# India Today-Axis Exit Poll: Big win predicted for YSRCP in Assembly Polls With Around 132 Seats. The India Today-Axis survey predicts YSRCP likely to win with 130 - 135 while TDP will get 37-40 seats. It has predicted a maximum of 1 seat for others, including Jana Sena, Congress and the BJP.

# The India Today-Axis poll has given TDP Lok Sabha between 4-6 seats and YSRCP 18-20 seats Lok Sabha.

# India TV-CNX Exit Poll: TRS may get 14 seats in Telangana, Congress 2, AIMIM 1.

# News18-IPSOS exit poll: Having swept the Assembly polls held in December last, the ruling TRS is hoping for an encore in the company of AIMIM while the opposition Congress and BJP appear to be focussed on winning a select number of seats. The regional parties in the state will be playing an important role in a post-poll scenario. Total 17 seats: TRS 12-14, INC 1-2, BJP 1-2, AIMIM 1.

# News18-IPSOS exit poll: Anti-incumbency, caste and corruption are the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections in Andhra Pradesh. CM Chandrababu Naidu is seeking to consolidate his party’s position. Leader of opposition and YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will be a major hurdle for Naidu’s aspirations. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, and formation of Telangana, in June 2014. Total 25 seats: YSRCP 13-14, TDP 10-12, BJP 0-1, INC 0.

# India Today-Axis Exit Poll: YSRCP's likely to win between 18 to 20 Lok Sabha Seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy's party will sweep the Lok Sabha polls by winning between 18-20 seats. The survey predicts that TDP will win 4-6 seats. Other parties, including the BJP, Congress and the Jana Sena, are predicted to have either drawn nil or won just 1 seat.

# Regarding assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, two major exit polls have predicted that TDP chief will comfortably get another term as CM, while one has predicted a big win for the YSRCP. India Today Axis Poll has forecast 37-40 for TDP, 130-135 for the YSRCP, and a maximum of one seat for others.

# According to the India Today Axis poll, TRS is likely to win between 10-12 seats and both the BJP and Congress 1-3 seats each. The AIMIM is predicted to win one seat.

# The News24-Chanakya poll has predicted 14 seats for the TRS, one each for the BJP and the Congress.

# The survey conducted by Republic-C Voter has predicted 14 seats for the TRS and one each for the AIMIM, NDA and UPA.

In Andhra Pradesh, polling in 25 constituencies in the state took place on April 11 in the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. A little over 3.93 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh caste their votes to decide the fortunes of 319 candidates for Lok Sabha seats and 2,118 candidates for Assembly polls.

The seats that voted in the first phase on April 11 were Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, and Chittoor.

The schedule for seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in the country, beginning April 11, was announced by the Election Commission in Delhi. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Meanwhile, in the twin state of Telangana, around 62.69% of the electorate exercised their franchise at 17 constituencies on 11 April. BJP and Congress are hoping to make a dent in the fortunes of the ruling TRS led Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Khammam recorded the highest percentage at 75.28, while Hyderabad had registered 44.75 per cent polling. A total of 443 candidates were in the fray in the state which has over 2.97 crore eligible voters.