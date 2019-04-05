Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: PM Modi to address rallies in UP, Uttarakhand; Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee to campaign in Assam

New Delhi: The battleground for the high-pitched Lok Sabha election gets a clear picture with the announcement of candidates' names by the political parties whose performance will determine the final outcome of the polls.

India will vote in seven phases starting April 11 and concluding on May 23 with the declaration of the results.

Here are the updates from Friday (April 5):

* BJP president Amit Shah will campaign in Assam, Arunachal and Manipur. He will address his first public meeting for the day at 9:30 am at General Ground, Bordumsa in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Shah will address a rally at Wangjing Kodompokpi Lampak in Thoubal district of Manipur at around 12:30 pm. He will then head to Manipur where he will address another public gathering at Ahatguri Kahjuj playground at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

* Congress General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a road show in support of party candidate Dolly Sharma in Ghaziabad. The roadshow will begin after Darshan in Dudheshwar Temple at 3 pm.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies at Amroha and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Leaving no stone unturned for party campaigning in West Uttar Pradesh, he is set to address a rally at Nanota town in Saharanpur district. At Amroha, the Prime Minister will campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. He will also address a rally in Dehradun.