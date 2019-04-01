Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: PM Modi to address two rallies

New Delhi: The first day of April promises to take the political campaigns ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 election to fever pitch with political leaders planning rallies galore to woo voters. While PM Narendra Modi will address two rallies during the day, Rahul Gandhi will address three.

The first phase of voting in the crucial election will take place on April 11 and political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their respective messages reach out to approximately 900 million eligible voters. The election is the biggest in the world and primarily puts the BJP against Congress in a faceoff which could see regional parties making an impact as well.

Here are the live and latest updates from Monday:

* Who is going where:

PM Modi will be in Wardha (Maharashtra) and Rajmundari (Andhra Pradesh) today. He has already launched a scathing attack on Congress during his rallies in the past three days even as he recounts the highlights of his five years in office.

Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in Telangana today, at Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy and Huzurnagar.