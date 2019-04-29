close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: BJP's Sunny Deol to file nomination from Gurdaspur

Political parties will continue with their high-octave electioneering across the country on Monday as at least eight states will vote today in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election. 

Photo: Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Rajasthan's Dholpur. This would be Gandhi's second visit to the town after taking charge as the Congress chief in December 2017.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slammed Opposition leaders for questioning PM Narendra Modi's caste saying the PM has never been indulged in caste politics and has done only politics of development.

Here are the Live updates from April 29:

* Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada Giriraj Singh offers prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham in Bihar.

* Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol offers prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Deol will file his nomination from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency today.

* * BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka J Shettar alleged that the HD Kumaraswamy cabinet, which passed a resolution on Nava Bengaluru scheme, has allocated the project to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) without a tender, thus violating the poll code. 

