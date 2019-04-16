close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2nd phase: Over 49 lakh voters in Chhattisgarh's three seats

While Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon constituencies are for the general category, Kanker is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes.

Lok Sabha election 2nd phase: Over 49 lakh voters in Chhattisgarh&#039;s three seats
File photo

New Delhi: Three of 11 parliamentary seats in the state of Chhattisgarh will participate in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 this Thursday (April 18). The election here would see over 49 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituencies of Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon and Kanker.

While Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon constituencies are for the general category, Kanker is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes.

As many as 6,484 polling booths will welcome voters in these three constituencies. And among the 49,07,489 voters in all, 24,38,320 are males while 24,69,110 are women.

It is important to note here that it was from Mahasamund in the 2014 Lok Sabha election that Ajit Jogi of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh had suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of BJP's Chandulal Sahu. There were at least ten other Chandulal Sahus who had contested from this very constituency as independents, leading BJP to accuse Jogi of propping the independent candidates to confuse voters who were keen on the 'real' Sahu.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Bengali film 'inspired' by Mamata Banerjee set to release on May 3

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Deshhit: Modi government's major decision to strengthen the army