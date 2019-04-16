Lok Sabha election 2nd phase: Over 49 lakh voters in Chhattisgarh's three seats

New Delhi: Three of 11 parliamentary seats in the state of Chhattisgarh will participate in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 this Thursday (April 18). The election here would see over 49 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituencies of Mahasamund, Rajnandgaon and Kanker.

While Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon constituencies are for the general category, Kanker is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes.

As many as 6,484 polling booths will welcome voters in these three constituencies. And among the 49,07,489 voters in all, 24,38,320 are males while 24,69,110 are women.

It is important to note here that it was from Mahasamund in the 2014 Lok Sabha election that Ajit Jogi of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh had suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of BJP's Chandulal Sahu. There were at least ten other Chandulal Sahus who had contested from this very constituency as independents, leading BJP to accuse Jogi of propping the independent candidates to confuse voters who were keen on the 'real' Sahu.