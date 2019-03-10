Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Full schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule of Lok Sabha election 2019 at a press conference in Vigyan Bhawan at 5 pm today. The Chief Election Commissioner said that with the announcement of election dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. The election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 11. The counting will be done on May 23.
Here is the full schedule of 2019 Lok Sabha poll:
Phase 1
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 18
Last date of filing of nomination: March 25
Date of polls: April 11
Phase 2
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 19
Last date of filing of nomination: March 26
Date for scrutiny of nomination: March 27
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: March 29
Date of polls: April 18
Phase 3
Date of issue of gazette notification: March 28
Last date of filing of nomination: April 4
Date for scrutiny of nomination: April 5
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: April 8
Date of polls: April 23
Phase 4
Date of issue of gazette notification: April 2
Date of polls: April 29
Phase 5
Date of issue of gazette notification: April 10
Date of polls: May 6
Phase 6
Date of issue of gazette notification: April 16
Date of polls: May 12
Phase 7
Date of polls: May 19
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.