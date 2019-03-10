हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Full schedule

The election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 11 and the counting will be done on May 23.

Representational Image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule of Lok Sabha election 2019 at a press conference in Vigyan Bhawan at 5 pm today. The Chief Election Commissioner said that with the announcement of election dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force. The election will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 11. The counting will be done on May 23.

Here is the full schedule of 2019 Lok Sabha poll:

Phase 1

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 18
Last date of filing of nomination: March 25
Date of polls: April 11

Phase 2

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 19
Last date of filing of nomination: March 26
Date for scrutiny of nomination: March 27
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: March 29
Date of polls: April 18

Phase 3

Date of issue of gazette notification: March 28 
Last date of filing of nomination: April 4
Date for scrutiny of nomination: April 5
Last date for withdrawal of candidature: April 8
Date of polls: April 23

Phase 4

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 2
Date of polls: April 29

Phase 5

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 10
Date of polls: May 6

Phase 6

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 16
Date of polls: May 12

Phase 7
Date of polls: May 19

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

