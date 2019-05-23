Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Counting begins in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The counting for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan began at 8 am on May 23, 2019. The fate of 249 candidates in the fray is likely to be known by the end of the day. The main battle in the state is between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. In 2014, Narendra Modi-led BJP swept all the 25 seats, a feat it aims to recreate this year. It was the first time since 1989 that Congress failed to retain a single seat in the state. Congress is currently in power in the state after emerging successfull in the 2018 Assembly election.

Jodhpur is witnessing a close contest between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat while former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is contesting against Congress' Pramod Sharma from Jhalawar-Baran. Erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari is pitted against Congress' Devkinandan Gurjar from Rajsamand seat. Barmer constituency is witnessing a fight between Congress' Manvendra Singh – former BJP MLA Jaswant Singh's son – and BJP's Kailash Chaudhary.

The exit poll suggest a massive victory for the BJP in Lok Sabha election result 2019. Republic-CVoter predicted 22 seats, out of 25, for NDA and three seats for UPA while ABP-CSDS says BJP is likely to win 19 seats in Rajasthan, while Congress will get the remaining six seats. News 18-IPSOS also indicated 22-23 seats for the saffron party and two-three seats for Congress. India TV-CNX says BJP will win 21 seats while Congress will settle for four. Aajtak-Axis says BJP will win with 23 to 25 seats, while just two seats are likely to go to Congress.

Voting for the all 25 seats took place in two phases – on April 29 (fourth phase) and May 6 (fifth phase). The state witnessed a total of 66.07 per cent polling with 3,22,53,046 persons (out of 4,88,19,246 registered voters) casting their votes. Ganganagar (SC) constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 74.39 per cent, followed by Barmer with 73.12 per cent and Banswara (ST) with 72.81 per cent.

The electoral process was largely peaceful baring a few incidents of violence on the second day of polling in the state. Four places saw poll boycott over demands on development but voters were later persuaded to vote. Two incidents of damaging ballot units were reported in Barmer and Ajmer. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters along with few members of Kalbi community allegedly pelted stones at the vehicle of the Congress' Jalore candidate, Ratan Dewasi.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the biggest democratic exercise on earth, ended on May 19. The general election 2019 will choose the 17th Lok Sabha and determine the next government.