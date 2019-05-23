Lok Sabha election result 2019: Counting of votes in Goa and 4 union territories begin

The counting of votes to decide the verdict of six Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu combined along with 536 other constituencies, began at 8 am on Thursday, May 23.

The political fate of 50 candidates who are in the fray from Goa and four union territories is likely to be known by Thursday evening.

A total of 15 candidates are contesting for one seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 12 for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, 11 for one seat in Dadar and Nagar Haveli, eight for one seat in Lakshadweep and four candidates for one seat in Daman and Diu.

In Goa, polling for two Lok Sabha seats namely North Goa and South Goa took place in the third phase on April 23. While North Goa recorded 76.86 percent voter turnout, a total of 73.19 percent voter turnout was registered by South Goa in 2019.

People voted for the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the first phase on April 11. At least 73 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise.

In Dadar and Nagar Haveli, the voting took place for single Lok Sabha constituency on April 23 during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and it recorded 79.59 percent voter turnout this year.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep went to poll in the first phase on April 11 and the union territory recorded a higher voter turnout of 84.96 percent.

Daman and Diu recorded a total voter turnout of 71.83 per cent when the lone Lok Sabha constituency from this second smallest union territory of India went to poll in the third phase on April 23.

As far as prominent faces are concerned, Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar and Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shripad Yesso Naik and Narendra Sawaikar and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dattatraya Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes were the key members who contested for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

Congress' Tokiya Prabhubhai, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai, BJP's Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai , Bahujan Mukti Party's Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai and Shivsena's Patel Ankita Amrutbhai are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

From Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Constituency, Congress' Ketan Dahyabhai Patel , BJP's Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, BSP's Sakil Latif Khan are few prominent candidates.