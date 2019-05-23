Lok Sabha election result 2019: Rajnath Singh lauds PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for BJP's 'historic victory'

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah for the performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Trends past noon project a sweep for the BJP, with the party leading on over 280 seats."This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji`s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji`s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground," he said in one of the tweets.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA`s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections," read another.

While thanking people for choosing BJP for the second term, he said, "I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to @BJP4India led NDA and reposing faith in Shri @narendramodi`s astute leadership and his vision of New India. Shri Modi is now all set to build a New India."

Live TV

Earlier, Union Minister Sushma Swaraj also took to Twitter to praise PM Modi for the party`s performance.

Out of 542 parliamentary seats, the BJP and its NDA allies leading in 345 seats while the Congress and its UPA allies placed second in the list with 86 seats, as per official Election Commission trends.BJP allies Shiv Sena (20), JD-U (16) and Lok Janshakti Party (6) were also doing well in Maharashtra and Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi is leading comfortably in Varanasi, where he is seeking a second term, while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading in Raebareli.

