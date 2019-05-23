Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP vs Congress vs AAP in Goa, and four UTs as trends and winners pour in

The counting of votes for six Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu combined along with 536 other constituencies, began at 8 am on Thursday. Election trends depicting the probable winners as well as trailing candidates have started pouring in. As far as prominent faces are concerned, Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar and Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shripad Yesso Naik and Narendra Sawaikar and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dattatraya Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes were the key members who contested for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

Congress' Tokiya Prabhubhai, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai, BJP's Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai , Bahujan Mukti Party's Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai and Shivsena's Patel Ankita Amrutbhai are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. From Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Constituency, Congress' Ketan Dahyabhai Patel , BJP's Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, BSP's Sakil Latif Khan are few prominent candidates.

Here are the latest trends of the Lok Sabha election result from Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu:

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress' Hamdullah Sayeed is leading from lone Lok Sabha seat in Lakshadweep.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Vishal Jolly of BJP is leading from lone Andaman and Nicobar constituency by 7,334 votes against Congress' Kuldeep Rai Sharma.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's Shripad Yesso Naik is leading from North Goa with 16,009 votes.

# Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP's Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai is trailing in lone Lok Sabha seat in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Vishal Jolly of BJP is currently leading from lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Lalubhai Babubhai Patel of BJP is leading from lone Lok Sabha seat in Daman and Diu against Congress' Ketan Dahyabhai Patel.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of Congress is currently leading from South Goa by around 2,000 votes against BJP's Adv. Narendra Sawaikar.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's Shripad Yesso Naik is leading from North Goa against Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar.