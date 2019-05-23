Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates

The counting of votes for six Lok Sabha seats in Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu combined along with 536 other constituencies, began at 8 am on Thursday.

Election trends depicting the probable winners as well as trailing candidates have started pouring in. However, the final result is expected to be delayed by five hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) was instructed by the Supreme Court to also consider the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally this time around.

According to the apex court's instructions, the VVPAT slips of at least five EVMs per assembly segment in a Lok Sabha constituency will be counted and it will be done only after the last round of counting.

A total of 15 candidates are contesting for one seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 12 for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, 11 for one seat in Dadar and Nagar Haveli, eight for one seat in Lakshadweep and four candidates for one seat in Daman and Diu.

As far as prominent faces are concerned, Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar and Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shripad Yesso Naik and Narendra Sawaikar and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dattatraya Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes were the key members who contested for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

Congress' Tokiya Prabhubhai, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai, BJP's Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai , Bahujan Mukti Party's Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai and Shivsena's Patel Ankita Amrutbhai are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

From Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Constituency, Congress' Ketan Dahyabhai Patel , BJP's Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, BSP's Sakil Latif Khan are few prominent candidates.

It will be interesting to see whether the actual results will match the exit polls or the situation will exactly be the other way round.