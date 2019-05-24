Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Modi wave sweeps Rajasthan

Riding on a massive Modi wave, the Bharatiya Janata Party swept Rajasthan once again in the Lok Sabha election results 2019 Thursday, five months after losing to Congress in the state Assembly polls. The party has won 24 of total 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state while ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won the other seat.

Olympian and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore won the Jaipur Rural against another Olympian and Congress candidate Krishna Poonia by a massive margin of more than 3.8 lakh votes. Apart from Rathore, three other Union ministers of state Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Jodhpur) and P P Chaudhary (Pali) also won.

The highest winning margin was registered by BJP's Subhash Chandra Baheria who won Bhilwara seat with a margin of 6,12,000 votes. Of all elected MPs, one is woman-Jaskaur Meena from won Dausa. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal won from the Nagaur seat.

BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary won from Barmer. He was contesting against rebel BJP leader Manvendra Singh, the son of erstwhile BJP leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, who quit the party after his father was denied a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Singh contested on Congress ticket.

Other BJP candidates who won elections are Diya Kumari (Rajsamand), Dushyant Singh (Jhalwar-Baran), Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer), Kanakmal Katara (Banswara), Subhash Chand Baheria (Bhilwara), Sumedhanand Saraswati (Sikar), Baba Balaknath (Alwar), Chandra Prakash Joshi (Chittorgarh), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Sukhbir Singh (Tonk Sawaimadhopur), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur), Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), Ramcharan Bohra (Jaipur), Devji Patel (Jalore), Narendra Kumar (Jhunjhunu), Manoj Rajoria (Karauli-Dholpur) and Om Birla (Kota).

Improving its performance in the state this time, the BJP's vote share jumped by over 50 per cent.

The ruling Congress could not win even a single seat in the Modi wave despite getting a vote share of 34.2 per cent.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje lauded the "farsighted leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the people of the state.

"The BJP under the leadership of its president Amit Shah and PM Modi has reached new heights. I would like to thank the voters of Rajasthan," she told reporters at state BJP headquarters here.

She also thanked BJP's state chief Madan Lal Saini and its workers for the party's performance.

Accepting people's mandate, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "We accept the people's mandate with humility. The Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for a peaceful participation in polling."

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had wrested power from the BJP in the state, bagging 100 out of 200 seats.

