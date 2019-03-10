हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Election Commission

Lok Sabha election schedule may be announced next week

Vigyan Bhavan, the venue for big government events, has been booked by the poll panel for preparatory meetings. The schedule for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 5.  

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the schedule for 2019 general elections early next week. The EC conducted a review meeting, in Delhi on Saturday, as part of preparations for the multi-phase Lok Sabha polls. Sources said the schedule could be announced on Monday or Tuesday.

Vigyan Bhavan, the venue for big government events, has been booked by the poll panel for preparatory meetings. The schedule for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 5.

The elections could be spread over several phases over the next two months. The Lok Sabha elections in India are the biggest democratic exercise in the world. 

The model code of conduct will come into effect from the date of declaration of polls. The poll schedule for the last three general elections was announced in the first week of March.
 

