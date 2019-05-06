Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ludhiana Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab. Formed before the 1951 elections, it has nine Vidhan Sabha segments.

Prof. Tej Pal Singh Gill of Aam Aadmi Party, Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal, Ravneet Singh Bittu of Indian National Congress and Simarjeet Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Live TV

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ludhiana parliamentary constituency are - Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill (SC), Dakha and Jagraon (SC).

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Punjab Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 BABA SUKHWINDER SINGH GILL Nationalist Congress Party 2 PROF. TEJ PAL SINGH GILL Aam Aadmi Party 3 MAHESHINDER SINGH GREWAL Shiromani Akali Dal 4 RAVNEET SINGH BITTU Indian National Congress 5 BABA AMARJIT SINGH KHALSA Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 6 SIMARJEET SINGH BAINS Lok Insaaf Party 7 DARSHAN SINGH DABA Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 8 DALJIT SINGH People's Party of India(secular) 9 DEVINDER BHAGRIA Hindustan Shakti Sena 10 DILDAR SINGH Ambedkarite Party of India 11 PARDEEP BAWA Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 12 DR. BRIJESH KUMAR BANGAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 BALJIT SINGH Bharat Prabhat Party 14 Er. BALDEV RAJ KATNA Nationalist Justice Party 15 BINTU KUMAR TAANK ( B.K. TAANK) Ambedkar National Congress 16 MOHD. NASEEM ANSARI Rashtriya Sahara Party 17 RAJINDER GHAI Hindu Samaj Party 18 VAID RAM SINGH DEAPAK Bahujan Mukti Party 19 JASDEEP SINGH SODHI Independent 20 JAI PARKASH JAIN (TITU BANIYA) Independent 21 MOHINDER SINGH Independent 22 RAVINDER PAL SINGH (BABA JI BURGER WALE) Independent

Also read: Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Ravneet Singh of the INC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress candidate bagged 300,459 and decimated Harvinder Singh Phoolka of AAP who got 280750 votes.