Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ludhiana Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab. Formed before the 1951 elections, it has nine Vidhan Sabha segments.
Prof. Tej Pal Singh Gill of Aam Aadmi Party, Maheshinder Singh Grewal of Shiromani Akali Dal, Ravneet Singh Bittu of Indian National Congress and Simarjeet Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.
The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Ludhiana parliamentary constituency are - Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill (SC), Dakha and Jagraon (SC).
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.
Punjab Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|BABA SUKHWINDER SINGH GILL
|Nationalist Congress Party
|2
|PROF. TEJ PAL SINGH GILL
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|MAHESHINDER SINGH GREWAL
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|4
|RAVNEET SINGH BITTU
|Indian National Congress
|5
|BABA AMARJIT SINGH KHALSA
|Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal
|6
|SIMARJEET SINGH BAINS
|Lok Insaaf Party
|7
|DARSHAN SINGH DABA
|Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party
|8
|DALJIT SINGH
|People's Party of India(secular)
|9
|DEVINDER BHAGRIA
|Hindustan Shakti Sena
|10
|DILDAR SINGH
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|11
|PARDEEP BAWA
|Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party
|12
|DR. BRIJESH KUMAR BANGAR
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|13
|BALJIT SINGH
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|14
|Er. BALDEV RAJ KATNA
|Nationalist Justice Party
|15
|BINTU KUMAR TAANK ( B.K. TAANK)
|Ambedkar National Congress
|16
|MOHD. NASEEM ANSARI
|Rashtriya Sahara Party
|17
|RAJINDER GHAI
|Hindu Samaj Party
|18
|VAID RAM SINGH DEAPAK
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|19
|JASDEEP SINGH SODHI
|Independent
|20
|JAI PARKASH JAIN (TITU BANIYA)
|Independent
|21
|MOHINDER SINGH
|Independent
|22
|RAVINDER PAL SINGH (BABA JI BURGER WALE)
|Independent
Also read: Ludhiana Lok Sabha Constituency
The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.
Ravneet Singh of the INC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress candidate bagged 300,459 and decimated Harvinder Singh Phoolka of AAP who got 280750 votes.