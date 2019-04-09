Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Madurai Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed in the year 1952 and it is not reserved for any category. It is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments.

Dhavamani A of Bahujan Samaj Party, Raj Satyen VVR of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Venkatesan S of Communist Party of India (Marxist) are some of those candidates contesting general election 2019 from Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Madurai parliamentary constituency are Madurai North, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai East, Madurai South and Melur.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DHAVAMANI A Bahujan Samaj Party 2 RAJ SATYEN V.V.R All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 VENKATESAN S Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 ALAGAR P Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi 5 ALAGAR M Makkal Needhi Maiam 6 PANDIAMMAL J Naam Tamilar Katchi 7 MAYALAGAN N Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi 8 ANNADURAI P Independent 9 RAMASAMY T Independent 10 GOPALAKRISHNAN S Independent 11 GOPALAKRISHNAN M Independent 12 SHANMUGHAM V Independent 13 DAVID ANNADURAI K Independent 14 DHARMAR P Independent 15 NAGA JOTHI K Independent 16 PASUMPON PANDIAN S Independent 17 BALACHANDRAN T Independent 18 PALPANDI M Independent 19 BRITTO JAI SINGH M Independent 20 BOOMINATHAN K Independent 21 BOOMI RAJAN K Independent 22 MUTHUKUMAR T Independent 23 MOHAN N Independent 24 RAMESH K.K Independent 25 VENKATESAN M Independent 26 VENKATESWARAN S Independent 27 SHOBANA S Independent

The electors in the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The results would be declared on May 23.

R Gopalakrishnan of AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 polls, R Gopalakrishnan managed to get 454167 and succeeded in decimating V Velusamy of the DMK who secured 256731 votes.