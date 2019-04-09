close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.  

Madurai Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It was formed in the year 1952 and it is not reserved for any category. It is composed of six Vidhan Sabha segments.

Dhavamani A of Bahujan Samaj Party, Raj Satyen VVR of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Venkatesan S of Communist Party of India (Marxist) are some of those candidates contesting general election 2019 from Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Madurai parliamentary constituency are Madurai North, Madurai West, Madurai Central, Madurai East, Madurai South and Melur.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DHAVAMANI A Bahujan Samaj Party
2 RAJ SATYEN V.V.R All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 VENKATESAN S Communist Party of India (Marxist)
4 ALAGAR P Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi
5 ALAGAR M Makkal Needhi Maiam
6 PANDIAMMAL J Naam Tamilar Katchi
7 MAYALAGAN N Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
8 ANNADURAI P Independent
9 RAMASAMY T Independent
10 GOPALAKRISHNAN S Independent
11 GOPALAKRISHNAN M Independent
12 SHANMUGHAM V Independent
13 DAVID ANNADURAI K Independent
14 DHARMAR P Independent
15 NAGA JOTHI K Independent
16 PASUMPON PANDIAN S Independent
17 BALACHANDRAN T Independent
18 PALPANDI M Independent
19 BRITTO JAI SINGH M Independent
20 BOOMINATHAN K Independent
21 BOOMI RAJAN K Independent
22 MUTHUKUMAR T Independent
23 MOHAN N Independent
24 RAMESH K.K Independent
25 VENKATESAN M Independent
26 VENKATESWARAN S Independent
27 SHOBANA S Independent

Also read: Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency

The electors in the Madurai Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The results would be declared on May 23.

R Gopalakrishnan of AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 polls, R Gopalakrishnan managed to get 454167 and succeeded in decimating V Velusamy of the DMK who secured 256731 votes.

