Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, opposition in political ICU after exit polls: Giriraj Singh

Opposition and political pundits need to accept the outcome of Lok Sabha Election 2019, said Union minister and BJP Nawada MP Giriraj Singh after exit polls predicted a massive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Taking to Twitter on Monday, he wrote, “After watching the exit poll, Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and the entire opposition have ended up in political ICU. Now, after (May) 23, all of them must politically repent to the people so that they can attain political salvation.”

एग्जिट पोल देखकर ममता बनर्जी एवं चंद्रबाबू नायडू समेत सम्पूर्ण विपक्ष राजनीतिक रुप से आई सी यू में पहुंच गए हैं..अब 23 तारीख के बाद इन सभी को जनता के बीच राजनीतिक पश्चाताप करना चाहिए ताकि इन्हें राजनीतिक मोक्ष की प्राप्ति हो सके। — Chowkidar Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) May 20, 2019

Pointing towards the NDA tsunami as predicted by exit polls, Singh asked the opposition to stop calculating like mathematicians. “Now opposition parties will first abuse EVMs and then the voters,” he added.

Mocking Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party supremo's effort to build an anti-BJP front, the 66-year-old claimed that N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to find something that doesn't exist. “Babua ka pata nahi jhunjhuna leke khoj rahe hain,” he quoted an Hindi phrase. “(Naidu should) Go to the ICU with Mamata. Didn't even stop advising Mamata,” he added.

On the West Bengal CM, Singh says, “Just like BJP, Mamata should learn to respect democracy. Mamata's dictatorship won't work. She should now atone or else lose her seat in 2021.”

Reiterating similar views, Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan said, “Right from the beginning, we'd spoke about (winning) 300 seats. In Bihar, we have 40 out of 40 seats.”

Shiv Sena also mocked Naidu's efforts to cobble together an anti-BJP front in order to form government at the Centre. Shiv Sena, in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamna', also called Naidu's decision a piece of 'entertaining news'.